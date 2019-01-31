One lesson the Left has tried to teach everybody is that weather isn’t climate… unless they say it is so it can be used to sell money-grabbing policy initiatives. Cue Elizabeth Warren:
Our children & grandchildren should grow up in a world where they can breathe the air & drink the water – and go outside without risking their lives in extreme temperatures. It’s time to protect our planet & pass a Green New Deal. #PolarVortex2019 https://t.co/JYnVrxMf1t
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 31, 2019
Elizabeth Warren can help change the weather? There’s a joke in there somewhere.
The government will save us from the winter! And the summer! And everything! https://t.co/IVDURUZM8w
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 31, 2019
Super frigid temps are nothing that setting fire to a few trillion dollars can’t put an end to!
How is the government going to stop polar vortexes?https://t.co/a8iT6lN6xN
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 31, 2019
So, a Green New Deal will eliminate extreme winter cold? https://t.co/0zi7yG5SdU
— Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) January 31, 2019
No questions! She’s on a roll:
“Fight the global warming polar vortex” or something.
Elizabeth Warren promises to tax and regulate us until winter stops being cold. https://t.co/OZbAmuhW4k
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 31, 2019
What could possibly go wrong?
Sorry, you can't legislate away winter. But, you can tax the hell out of it. https://t.co/ThKjLM5RwR
— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 31, 2019
And that’s exactly what Warren’s got in mind.
It's called weather, darling. But you do you
— LIT_CYBERMAN (@UKISOCIETY) January 31, 2019
TAX POLAR VORTICES INTO SUBMISSION https://t.co/zS6OfWhUad
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 31, 2019
Is she for real??? https://t.co/1y6IVkCIam
— Amy Calvo (@youmazzin529) January 31, 2019
If you think this deal would prevent future blizzards then you are not qualified for city council. https://t.co/tlAtWMPbt8
— נתן לנטנר (@NathanLentner) January 31, 2019
Translation: We want more control of your money so we're gonna scare you into thinking raising your taxes will somehow fix winter, spring, fall & summer.
Spoiler: Hot summers & cold winters aren't going anywhere. Regardless. https://t.co/8r7kR9pfIf
— Jason Day (@JasonDDay) January 31, 2019
That weather has been so pesky for 5 billion years!
— Kyle Foley (@kylemusic87) January 31, 2019
Sounds @ewarren needs to move to San Diego. Perfect weather and has a wall!!!
— Bart Bonney 🇺🇸 (@RockinHB) January 31, 2019
LOL. Excellent idea!