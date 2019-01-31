One lesson the Left has tried to teach everybody is that weather isn’t climate… unless they say it is so it can be used to sell money-grabbing policy initiatives. Cue Elizabeth Warren:

Elizabeth Warren can help change the weather? There’s a joke in there somewhere.

Super frigid temps are nothing that setting fire to a few trillion dollars can’t put an end to!

No questions! She’s on a roll:

What could possibly go wrong?

And that’s exactly what Warren’s got in mind.

LOL. Excellent idea!

