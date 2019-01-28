Another day brings with it another report about what man-made global warming hath wrought:

Global warming is giving rise to war and refugee migration, a new report shows pic.twitter.com/LMyZQv6q7S — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 28, 2019

They’re trying TOO hard at this point:

So there must have been far far far worse climate change during world war one and two then — Owen M 🇮🇪 (@irishenergyblog) January 28, 2019

Guess so!

Lmaooo sure lets forget the 20th century, and the 19th and the 18th and all of human history. 😂😂😂 — Wulf Perez (@jonhywulf) January 28, 2019

AHAHAHAHAHA! So you’re saying if I just ride enough bikes and abort enough children and eat enough crickets — mass migration will stop?! These people are SICK! https://t.co/nlhDreEoMu — Faith J Goldy (@FaithGoldy) January 28, 2019

Your seem to have confused the global warming religion with more traditional religion — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 🐖 (@JKJacob09) January 28, 2019

And people wonder why other people think it’s not real. — Cannot be Blank. (@DounutsCorner) January 28, 2019

Historically we are living in one of the most peaceful times in all of recorded human history. Stop it. — Steven Ellis (@RightsideSteve) January 28, 2019

Narrator: They in fact did NOT stop it.