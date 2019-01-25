As you now know, President Trump on Friday said that an agreement had been made that will re-open the federal government and provide back pay to furloughed workers. However, the deal will expire in three weeks, and because the Democrats continue to refuse to agree to fund President Trump’s border wall and other measures, Sarah Sanders has upped the ante:

In 21 days President @realDonaldTrump is moving forward building the wall with or without the Democrats. The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing https://t.co/dMaDfBOIuT — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2019

Well, there it is.

Judging from this tweet tonight, it looks like the President is going for a national emergency declaration if he gets no border wall money. https://t.co/WXbgZdDdaP — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 26, 2019

.@PressSec serves notice that @POTUS definitely not giving up on border wall. https://t.co/p12KGzzPEB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 26, 2019

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu responded this way:

Dear @PressSec Sarah Sanders: There is that document called the United States Constitution. Have you read it? https://t.co/IzwvbofZsU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 26, 2019

So any “pen and phone” type stuff is now out of the question?

Instead of snarking, you might want to read this by The Brennan Center (not a right wing outlet by any means) and how Congress made it possible for presidents to do this. https://t.co/i7trqRSAlP Using those powers is a bad idea IMO but Congress provided the legal justification. https://t.co/MRbd9hxA8H — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 26, 2019

I have. Have you? Congress passed laws giving the President these powers. Instead of grousing, try passing another law if you don’t like that he has them. https://t.co/ab1Jut4HJR — Continuing Resolution Eeyore (@EeyoreIsHere) January 26, 2019

Is Lieu to be taken seriously? Opinions vary:

Mr. Lieu, we all know @PressSec doesn’t read, let alone tell the truth. — Teddy Graham (@Mozartateftw) January 26, 2019

Ted Lieu has never read even the most basic US history book. pic.twitter.com/8aOdlGhzxm — Based Right™️ (@Based_Right) January 26, 2019

And now we begin the three-week process for the showdown to happen all over again.