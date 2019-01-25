As you now know, President Trump on Friday said that an agreement had been made that will re-open the federal government and provide back pay to furloughed workers. However, the deal will expire in three weeks, and because the Democrats continue to refuse to agree to fund President Trump’s border wall and other measures, Sarah Sanders has upped the ante:

Well, there it is.

Trending

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu responded this way:

So any “pen and phone” type stuff is now out of the question?

Is Lieu to be taken seriously? Opinions vary:

And now we begin the three-week process for the showdown to happen all over again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallChuck SchumerDonald TrumpNancy PelosiSarah Sanders