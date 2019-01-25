Roger Stone, who was taken into custody in an early morning raid at his Florida home that involved more than two dozen members of law enforcement and some 17 vehicles, is, for now at least, no longer in custody:

Breaking: Bail set for Roger Stone at $250,000, and his travel is limited to DC, NY, Virginia and Florida, per @business. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 25, 2019

Roger Stone, who appeared in court in handcuffs, told the judge he has no valid passport, Bloomberg News reports. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 25, 2019

"I am falsely accused," declares Roger Stone. pic.twitter.com/nL9sf3UicZ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 25, 2019

Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone had his house stormed by a team of FBI agents earlier this morning. Hours later, he was released on $250,000 bail and threw up the victory sign to a crowd of bystanders chanting “Lock him up” https://t.co/pgZi4Q0dqN pic.twitter.com/wokrP6nASa — POLITICO (@politico) January 25, 2019

Considering the show of force that was on the scene to take Stone into custody, people have some questions:

Forget the CNN thing. Explain to me why the FBI would send people in body armor and fully armed to arrest a 66 year old who is such a threat… They released him on bond a few hours later. https://t.co/TaBl7PMNay — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 25, 2019

So they arrest him like he was El Chapo, and then these are the bail terms. https://t.co/HyQkOukbtO — Charla Ramsay (@c1w2d3) January 25, 2019

The answer is simple: This is a blatant optics weaponization by the FBI. Stone is no threat – they know it. But having the optics of a Special Forces ISIS compound raid makes Stone look like a really bad guy. Stone would have turned himself in if they had asked. This is sick. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2019

And CNN is on hand to film the whole thing like it was ‘Zero Dark 30.’ I hope the FBI & CNN get an Oscar Nomination for this performance. 66 year old unarmed Stone in his pajamas waking up assault rifles pointed in his face. If they can do it to him they can do it to you. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2019

So they arrested with rifles and vests only to get him in front of a judge so he could go back home. Good job Pelosi….I mean FBI. https://t.co/2zCpXg6d2h — Rob (@mylifeasrobby) January 25, 2019

Why did they even need to have a raid? Roger Stone would have gone quietly. I'm not suggesting Stone is some kind of Boy Scout, but this was all done for theatrics. CNN was invited because the investigators knew about the optics they'd create for the public. https://t.co/pLU51LiKRd — Ken Webster Jr (@KenWebsterJrSho) January 25, 2019

