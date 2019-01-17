As we told you yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to postpone the State of the Union address to Congress. Pelosi cited security concerns in her letter:

What sparked Pelosi’s security concern? One furloughed DHS employee, apparently:

Trending

Gee, it’s almost like Pelosi’s just playing politics with the SOTU.

As a matter of fact, it’s been reported that the Secret Service said they were never even contacted by Pelosi’s office:

So much for that Dem spin, which means it’s time for Pelosi to move those goal posts, which she did again this morning:

We’re getting dizzy from all that spin!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DHSDonald Trumpgovernment shutdownNancy PelosiSecret ServiceSOTUState of the Union