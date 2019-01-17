As we told you yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to postpone the State of the Union address to Congress. Pelosi cited security concerns in her letter:

Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019

What sparked Pelosi’s security concern? One furloughed DHS employee, apparently:

Pelosi spox: The Office of the Spkr has been contacted by a furloughed DHS employee who expressed serious concerns that the dept has insufficient staffing levels to sufficiently manage the security needs for the upcoming State of the Union..due to furloughs of critical staff — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 16, 2019

After @SpeakerPelosi sent Pres. Trump letter asking to delay SOTU, citing security concerns, Pelosi spokesperson later said a furloughed DHS employee had "expressed serious concerns that the department has insufficient staffing levels," @MajorCBS reports https://t.co/hs6BqeK09f pic.twitter.com/j9wyuWFCIC — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 17, 2019

Gee, it’s almost like Pelosi’s just playing politics with the SOTU.

Really? And who pray tell was this conscientious employee? So she will believe this anonymous furloughed employee over word of Secret Ser. And DHS? Please! Another Pelosi fabrication. — Hiram Holland (@lovesimflight) January 16, 2019

"A furloughed DHS employee" is the new woke six-year-old. https://t.co/rvGfbvW321 — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) January 16, 2019

As a matter of fact, it’s been reported that the Secret Service said they were never even contacted by Pelosi’s office:

Fox News's John Roberts says a DHS official told him that no one from Pelosi's office called the Secret Service to ask if they had concerns about SOTU before she sent that letter. #StateoftheUnion #GovernmentShutdown — Cortney O'Brien (@obrienc2) January 16, 2019

So much for that Dem spin, which means it’s time for Pelosi to move those goal posts, which she did again this morning:

.@SpeakerPelosi says secret service COULD secure State of the Union, but they shouldn’t have to while not getting paid. “They’re professionals. They train for this. They should be paid for this.” pic.twitter.com/U926sol7O3 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 17, 2019

Just asked Pelosi if she's simply trying to deny Trump a platform after DHS said it could secure SOTU, and she said: "I'm not denying him a platform at all…Let's pay the employees. Maybe he thinks it's OK not to pay people who do work. I don't, and my caucus doesn't either." pic.twitter.com/RODDSMihbK — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 17, 2019

We’re getting dizzy from all that spin!