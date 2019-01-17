As we told you yesterday, the media’s angle on Karen Pence’s new job teaching art at a Christian school in Virginia became apparent quickly as multiple media outlets reported the story with some variation of this:

The school that hired Karen Pence requires applicants to disavow gay marriage, trans identity https://t.co/WIxxYKa0qN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 16, 2019

CNN’s White House reporter Kate Bennett was among those sounding the alarm:

So, lemme get this straight, the second lady of the United States has chosen to work at a school that openly discriminates against LGBT adults and children. https://t.co/A4lxOv7V8G — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 16, 2019

@ExJon responded this way:

Lemme get this straight, the second lady of the United States is teaching children about art and reporters are attacking her religious beliefs? https://t.co/Y10PiCSZ04 — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 16, 2019

Yep, that’s pretty much what was happening, but Bennett offered up a previous tweet to explain:

Well, OK then:

I don't think Jill Biden teaching at a Catholic school would draw this negativity. — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 16, 2019

Bennett didn’t like the insinuation about a lack of objectivity, not one bit:

I can’t speak for anyone else but if the school’s policy was the same at the Catholic school she selected I would find the same sense of disappointment. I am not partisan. And as you can see I tweeted Mrs. Pence spox response in her defense as well. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 16, 2019

As you might guess, “I am not partisan” turned out to be a tough sell:

You are absolutely partisan. https://t.co/42hjEEIamw — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2019

LOL I am not a partisan. But I don't like them Christians. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 17, 2019

So are you upset with @JoeBiden attending Catholic Church? — Bingo Jorge Gustafsson (@bingo_jorge) January 16, 2019

A 4 word sentence in this tweet earns 4 Pinocchios, 1 for each word. https://t.co/3J5Mqt2jLb — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) January 17, 2019

Why is it that leftists always claim they're not partisan when it's as plain as day that they're partisan? It's like you either live in a bubble where there are no diverse viewpoints in your life, or you're being deceitful. Which is it? https://t.co/ShgO3xQtlI — Vinnie_LP (@Vinnie_LP) January 17, 2019

" I am not partisan." That might be the funniest thing I've read all week. Kudos. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 17, 2019

Working for CNN and not being partisan cannot both be true. Pick one — Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) January 17, 2019

Somebody from CNN will have trouble earning the benefit of the doubt on the subject of objectivity.