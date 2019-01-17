As we told you yesterday, the media’s angle on Karen Pence’s new job teaching art at a Christian school in Virginia became apparent quickly as multiple media outlets reported the story with some variation of this:

CNN’s White House reporter Kate Bennett was among those sounding the alarm:

@ExJon responded this way:

Yep, that’s pretty much what was happening, but Bennett offered up a previous tweet to explain:

Well, OK then:

Bennett didn’t like the insinuation about a lack of objectivity, not one bit:

As you might guess, “I am not partisan” turned out to be a tough sell:

Somebody from CNN will have trouble earning the benefit of the doubt on the subject of objectivity.

