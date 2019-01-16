As you probably already know, Nancy Pelosi has called the idea of border walls “immoral” and congressional Democrats have been arguing that walls don’t enhance security or make people safer.

However, Rep. Steny Hoyer was asked about Pelosi’s comments and delivered a twofer of a punch to the Dem talking points:

Hoyer is also at odds with Pelosi’s use of “immoral” to describe a border wall/fence. Says he wouldn’t classify it that way. “A wall that protects people isn’t immoral.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 16, 2019

.@BretBaier asks Hoyer if he agrees that walls are immoral as suggested by Pelosi Hoyer: "I don't think this is an issue of morality, its an issue of does it work…my own view is this is not an issue of morality" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 16, 2019

The best part was when @BretBaier asked if he would remove the walls already in place, he says NO. Brett says, oh so they work in some places?. Lol. Owned him! — Corn from a Jar™ 🍊 (@VOLUNTEERS_TN) January 16, 2019

Well isn’t that special!

Sounds like Hoyer isn't on her side on this one. — ParsingAmerica (@NoChromeHD) January 16, 2019

@LeaderHoyer in case you were wondering you crushed that interview and proved Trump is right on this one. I bet your going to hear it from your handlers over this one! — Chris Black (@ChrisBlack3) January 16, 2019

Stay tuned!