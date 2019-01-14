Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris are among Democrats who are starting to get 2020 presidential campaigns rolling. Warren’s campaign started with her notorious “I’m gonna get me a beer” video, but Harris has seemingly countered by tweeting a video that’s designed to eclipse the Massachusetts senator (and other Dem 2020 candidates) on the “relatability & likability” scale. Are you ready?
One nation under a groove
Gettin' down just for the funk of itpic.twitter.com/C2kZrCaphy
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 15, 2019
Will Elizabeth Warren be forced to counter with a “I’m gonna get me TWO beers now” video to keep up? Stay tuned!
"how do you do fellow kids" https://t.co/LKrzLAo0KG
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 15, 2019
Maybe democracy is a mistake https://t.co/EviyzuoQOK
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 15, 2019
OMG.
At this rate, she is going to use FIGHT SONG again, isn't she? https://t.co/gAW27fUMlD
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 15, 2019
It’s gonna be lit in Iowa and New Hampshire this year!