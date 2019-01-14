Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris are among Democrats who are starting to get 2020 presidential campaigns rolling. Warren’s campaign started with her notorious “I’m gonna get me a beer” video, but Harris has seemingly countered by tweeting a video that’s designed to eclipse the Massachusetts senator (and other Dem 2020 candidates) on the “relatability & likability” scale. Are you ready?

One nation under a groove

Gettin' down just for the funk of itpic.twitter.com/C2kZrCaphy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 15, 2019

Will Elizabeth Warren be forced to counter with a “I’m gonna get me TWO beers now” video to keep up? Stay tuned!

"how do you do fellow kids" https://t.co/LKrzLAo0KG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 15, 2019

Maybe democracy is a mistake https://t.co/EviyzuoQOK — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 15, 2019

OMG. At this rate, she is going to use FIGHT SONG again, isn't she? https://t.co/gAW27fUMlD — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 15, 2019

It’s gonna be lit in Iowa and New Hampshire this year!