Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris are among Democrats who are starting to get 2020 presidential campaigns rolling. Warren’s campaign started with her notorious “I’m gonna get me a beer” video, but Harris has seemingly countered by tweeting a video that’s designed to eclipse the Massachusetts senator (and other Dem 2020 candidates) on the “relatability & likability” scale. Are you ready?

Will Elizabeth Warren be forced to counter with a “I’m gonna get me TWO beers now” video to keep up? Stay tuned!

It’s gonna be lit in Iowa and New Hampshire this year!

