Senator Marco Rubio presented the following hypothetical situation about a possible future Democrat president, as Hot Air reported earlier this week:

Rubio: Are you ready for President Kamala Harris declaring a national emergency over climate change? https://t.co/1CLifIrBKW pic.twitter.com/e35KmPDv1c — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) January 10, 2019

As for Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu, he’s opposed to Trump declaring a national emergency at the border and has called it a “made up” crisis:

"This national emergency is completely made up." — Rep. Ted Lieu on reports that President Trump is considering a declaration of national emergency to deploy troops and Defense Dept. resources to build his border wall. https://t.co/aKJBrxWT4d — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 8, 2019

However, the Calif. congressman would think differently about presidential powers if the focus of the “emergency” was different:

And then what? Build a wall around Big Oil? If Harris runs in 2020 maybe she can make that a major campaign issue:

Pass the popcorn!