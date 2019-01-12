Senator Marco Rubio presented the following hypothetical situation about a possible future Democrat president, as Hot Air reported earlier this week:
As for Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu, he’s opposed to Trump declaring a national emergency at the border and has called it a “made up” crisis:
"This national emergency is completely made up."
However, the Calif. congressman would think differently about presidential powers if the focus of the “emergency” was different:
And then what? Build a wall around Big Oil? If Harris runs in 2020 maybe she can make that a major campaign issue:
Pass the popcorn!