By now you’ve no doubt heard plenty of arguments against the construction of a wall across the entire southern border with Mexico, but here’s another to add to the list:

That was more than enough to convince many that there should be NO wall at the border, but other rolled their eyes hard:

Trending

The media doesn’t seem to do as many of those kinds of articles when it comes to “green” projects:

But those projects are for the “common good,” or something.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallDonald Trumpillegal immigrationNowThis News