By now you’ve no doubt heard plenty of arguments against the construction of a wall across the entire southern border with Mexico, but here’s another to add to the list:

Trump’s border wall would destroy a butterfly sanctuary that lies along the border pic.twitter.com/d7qeid6U9V — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 12, 2019

That was more than enough to convince many that there should be NO wall at the border, but other rolled their eyes hard:

Reminds me of when California reduced the number of controlled burns because of an owl. https://t.co/VIF5Aaymqm — Tarah McLean (@Legs4Dayssss) January 12, 2019

So butterfly lives matter more than human, drug, & sex trafficking, illegal entry into the country, and crime??? https://t.co/zaMvceILIW — Shawn (@ShawnLivingLife) January 12, 2019

Please delete this. You embarrassed yourself. https://t.co/LFmKFSaQh1 — America First (@LavvarBall) January 12, 2019

The media doesn’t seem to do as many of those kinds of articles when it comes to “green” projects:

But they kill like 4000000 birds a year with those wind turbines all over the California desert because renewable energy > birds > butterflies > illegal aliens > American citizens https://t.co/ibjiG3jPOI — The Original Hillbilly (@LauraLMonroe33) January 12, 2019

What’s not mentioned is all the butterflies’ migrations patterns change with the wind farm installations from green energy push…. — Lama Long (@txaghart) January 12, 2019

Cool now do the devastating affects of “green” electricity generating wind mills on bald eagles, prairie chickens and other birds. — Chuck Malesky (@cmalesky) January 12, 2019

But those projects are for the “common good,” or something.