James Comey is no stranger to using quotes to try and throw shade at President Trump, and today is no different. Comey tweeted this after President Trump referred to him as “lyin’ James Comey” earlier this morning:

Does he really want to go there?

Trending

Now you’ve gone and done it, Mr. Comey!

Comey won some applause for his Trump-trolling tweet, but count many in the anti-Trump Resistance and others who weren’t buying his most recent sanctimony:

But here’s the biggest rake of all Comey stepped on with that tweet:

Comey has been among the people Hillary Clinton blames for her 2016 loss to Donald Trump, and Harry Reid called the former FBI director a “Republican operative,” which makes Comey’s quote of FDR even more awkward.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFDRJames Comey