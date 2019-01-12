James Comey is no stranger to using quotes to try and throw shade at President Trump, and today is no different. Comey tweeted this after President Trump referred to him as “lyin’ James Comey” earlier this morning:

“I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.” — FDR — James Comey (@Comey) January 12, 2019

Does he really want to go there?

Sorry

You get judged by the actions you took And that reflects very poorly on you https://t.co/aKL3Nf3rfc — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 12, 2019

I am more inclined to judge him based on his actions. https://t.co/hBttrDin21 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 12, 2019

Nah. Just gonna keep judging you by the investigations you chose to make public versus others you chose not to if that's cool with you. https://t.co/1H0BwNoREu — Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) January 12, 2019

Now you’ve gone and done it, Mr. Comey!

The rule of law? The Constitution? The Privacy Act? The Hatch Act? https://t.co/IMLS9SPHIe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 12, 2019

Dude literally alienated both parties due to really poor judgement and mismanagement…. Soooo? https://t.co/oYlHON5IYS — Dwints (@DWints44) January 12, 2019

Comey won some applause for his Trump-trolling tweet, but count many in the anti-Trump Resistance and others who weren’t buying his most recent sanctimony:

I judge you by your decision to end Hillary's chances. https://t.co/KQjbcOhV2f — balloffire1 (@balloffire11) January 12, 2019

326 million Americans are worse off now, because of your actions, so maybe an injudicious quote. https://t.co/sNDTDORLWu — techweenie 🌊 (@techweenie) January 12, 2019

I judge a man on his actions. The jury is still out sir… You've got some redeeming to do. https://t.co/0fzgFN1VYB — 🌊 Christopher 🌊 (@BlueWavePike) January 12, 2019

You would think you would have figure that out when you saw who were the enemies of @HillaryClinton , yet you gave them lots of assists https://t.co/oSApVpZ0hS — Stellaa (@stellaaaa) January 12, 2019

But here’s the biggest rake of all Comey stepped on with that tweet:

Hillary seems like one of your enemies. — Christie (@RepRepublic) January 12, 2019

Comey has been among the people Hillary Clinton blames for her 2016 loss to Donald Trump, and Harry Reid called the former FBI director a “Republican operative,” which makes Comey’s quote of FDR even more awkward.