Hey, we get it, you don’t like the weather getting political, but sometimes they just can’t help it:

The video follows the trail of the migrant caravan from southern Mexico to the U.S. border in Tijuana, at which point the narrator says, “If they just crossed the wall — They are so close to their American dream, but have no idea how to finally reach it.” The video then cuts to audio of Donald Trump saying “The United States will not be a migrant camp and will not be a refugee holding facility.”

Meanwhile, The Weather Channel got slammed for getting political and helping carry Democrat talking points.

Trending

At the very end of the video, the woman and child who were used in the Weather Channel’s tweet as a way of criticizing U.S. border policies appear again, but with this update:

null

In other words, if people go about it legally it’s possible to gain entry to the U.S.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityClimate changeDonald Trumpglobal warmingillegal immigrationThe Weather Channel