Hey, we get it, you don’t like the weather getting political, but sometimes they just can’t help it:

“If you ask the climate migrants, who lived through the severe drought and the hunger that followed, they’ll say that joining the caravan was something they simply had to do.” This is the story you need to hear – “The Hunger That Consumes You”https://t.co/uVLhruodpr — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 10, 2019

The video follows the trail of the migrant caravan from southern Mexico to the U.S. border in Tijuana, at which point the narrator says, “If they just crossed the wall — They are so close to their American dream, but have no idea how to finally reach it.” The video then cuts to audio of Donald Trump saying “The United States will not be a migrant camp and will not be a refugee holding facility.”

Meanwhile, The Weather Channel got slammed for getting political and helping carry Democrat talking points.

Didn’t know the weather channel had gotten political. Guess it’s expected with any media nowadays though. Sad — Drew (@Mobius22_) January 10, 2019

i guess I missed when you became an arm of the democratic party? stay out of politics and do the weather — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 10, 2019

If I wanted politics, I would go to C-Span or CNN. — Mike (@mc81331) January 10, 2019

Politicking the weather. Just get the forecast right — Zzopit👈🇺🇸🖖 (@zzopit) January 10, 2019

I really liked it when you stuck to weather. — WNC_S550 (@Michael72822112) January 10, 2019

At the very end of the video, the woman and child who were used in the Weather Channel’s tweet as a way of criticizing U.S. border policies appear again, but with this update:

In other words, if people go about it legally it’s possible to gain entry to the U.S.