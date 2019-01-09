Last night, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted this about border security:

However, if anybody thought those were Rubio’s personal comments, he later followed up with this:

Trending

Now that’s funny.

But MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was among those jumping in to… slightly change the subject:

The Dems will appreciate the attempts to take the focus off of Obama & Clinton’s flip-flopping.

The media, especially those on MSNBC, know exactly what they’re expected to do.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obamaborder securityChris HayesChuck SchumerDonald TrumpHillary Clintonmarco rubio