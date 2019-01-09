Last night, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted this about border security:

We simply cannot allow people to pour into the U.S. undetected, undocumented and unchecked. Which is why I voted numerous times to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in. You have to control your borders. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2019

However, if anybody thought those were Rubio’s personal comments, he later followed up with this:

IMPORTANT CORRECTION: Tweet below contained material from other sources which I failed to properly attribute The first sentence should have been attributed to Pres Barack Obama The other two sentences should have been attributed to Sec Hillary Clinton We regret the error. https://t.co/olYQTrnGyA — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 9, 2019

Now that’s funny.

Vicious. https://t.co/33z9dpFazx — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 9, 2019

But MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was among those jumping in to… slightly change the subject:

Senator, did you draft, co-sponsor or vote for legislation to construct a wall on the southern border during the two years of unified GOP control of government? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 9, 2019

The Dems will appreciate the attempts to take the focus off of Obama & Clinton’s flip-flopping.

Awww look at poor little Chris Hayes doing the Democrats’ bidding — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 9, 2019

The media, especially those on MSNBC, know exactly what they’re expected to do.