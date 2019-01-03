In Instagram, President Trump has sent a message:
Oh my.
President Trump just shared this image on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ytWSeXQo5Z
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2019
On Trump’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/PQaWp86ZPQ
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 3, 2019
Hmm, looks like somebody’s confident that he’s going to come out on top in the current standoff with congressional Dems.
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 3, 2019
Cue @hbo, and their stock response to request the Dothraki phrase for copyright infringement?
— lawhawk (@lawhawk) January 3, 2019