There’s terrible news out of California this week, after a man authorities say is in the country illegally is a suspect in the killing of a police officer:

The suspect is still reportedly on the run. President Trump today cited that awful story as evidence of the need for increased border security:

The anti-Trump blue-check Resistance is all over the story. Not the suspect, but Trump tweeting about it:

Trending

As for the media, expect a “Trump pounces” angle to be taken.

Kinda like that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpillegal immigration