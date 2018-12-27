There’s terrible news out of California this week, after a man authorities say is in the country illegally is a suspect in the killing of a police officer:

#BREAKING @StanSheriff Adam Christianson says suspect who shot and killed #Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh was not in the country legally. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/aWKGDUYjXV — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) December 27, 2018

Suspect in Newman officer's slaying was in U.S. illegally, sheriff says https://t.co/xpFEIeM7Xa pic.twitter.com/rER9TbWdWN — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) December 27, 2018

The suspect is still reportedly on the run. President Trump today cited that awful story as evidence of the need for increased border security:

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

The anti-Trump blue-check Resistance is all over the story. Not the suspect, but Trump tweeting about it:

.@realDonaldTrump does not miss any opportunity to demonize all immigrants based on tragic, but rare, cases. He did it with @sacsheriff and @PlacerSheriff deaths and is now doing it again with #RonilSingh https://t.co/I09ggiQx7G — Foon Rhee (@foonrhee) December 27, 2018

Undocumented immigrants commit crimes at a much lower rate than your staff — Greg Poehler (@GregPoehler) December 27, 2018

And there are no manhunts going on right now for the next asshole who will shoot up a school We're just stockpiling him with guns https://t.co/31EPZm1GBy — Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) December 27, 2018

GOD YOU ARE JUST AN AWFUL MAN—DEMONIZING VAST GROUPS OF PEOPLEhttps://t.co/BDZ2hHmDnh — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) December 27, 2018

Wish you showed this level of interest when an illegal alien isn’t a suspect. You would think a police officer being shot to death would be the priority and not using his death to push a racist agenda further. Let alone one that doesn’t work by your own admission. — Barnacules Nerdgasm 🤪 (@Barnacules) December 27, 2018

Keep politicizing murder, it makes you look desperate. You're not getting the wall. Why? America doesn't want it. It's not what we stand for. You cannot remake America because of your personal paranoia. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) December 27, 2018

Five white Americans will kill their wives today. Shut up. https://t.co/6gY6Z0omNS — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) December 27, 2018

There is right now a full scale [sic] special investigation going on in America of a bigoted kleptocrat accused of treason and colluding with Russia to become an illegitimate president. Time to get tough on cheaters. Impeach! https://t.co/HQI4dR4db1 — Matt Villano (@mattvillano) December 27, 2018

As for the media, expect a “Trump pounces” angle to be taken.

A sure thing that POTUS will see this story as Kate Steinle Part II. https://t.co/xupO0NoY3Q — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) December 27, 2018

Kinda like that.