There have been some rumors circulating among the anti-Trump Resistance that the president will want to extend the shutdown as long as possible to keep the Mueller investigation sidelined. However, in reality, Mueller’s team will continue their seemingly endless probe even while other federal workers are furloughed:

Even though the spending bill which funds the Justice Dept is not approved, the Mueller probe would not cease during the shutdown. Is funded as a permanent, indefinite appropriations funding independent/special counsels (28 USC 591) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 22, 2018

Robert Mueller's team, "exempt" from a partial government shutdown, will keep working https://t.co/2qH9YxOe1p pic.twitter.com/MUKkj6DXVv — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 22, 2018

The amount of money available is indefinite, not unlike the length of the investigation.

perfect description of OSC; permanent, indefinite funding https://t.co/1clt0tlFE3 — CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) December 22, 2018

That right there shows just how screwed up our government is. — Calvin Hill (@ChillCalvin) December 22, 2018

Meanwhile, it sounds like the shutdown could go on for quite a while if nobody blinks: