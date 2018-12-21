Senator Marco Rubio tweeted this morning his support for a border wall, including a TSA analogy:

Border wall ALONE wouldn’t stop illegal migration or drugs. But walls funnel traffic to monitored entry points Airports have barriers to keep people from getting around TSA checkpoints. If we use barriers to keep air travel safe, why wouldn’t we use them to keep country safe? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 21, 2018

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy took that in a particular (and predictable) direction. Don’t be drinking anything when you read this:

Here’s where the analogy breaks down. We have TSA at EVERY airport. You and Trump are advocating putting up a wall on only one border. No wall for the country filled with mostly white people. https://t.co/Nlv9gTowxJ — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 21, 2018

The facepalms happened quickly:

C'mon Man

Did you really just try to play the race card on this? We really don't have much to fear from the guys smuggling poutine & moose jerky over the Northern border https://t.co/Bs92Fgetmz — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) December 21, 2018

When heroin starts pouring in from Canada, sure.

When you have many holes in your boat you plug the biggest one first. #BuildTheWall https://t.co/TAU2tJWhcH — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 21, 2018

This is the dumbest nonsense I've ever seen. One border is a problem. One isn't. Making this about race is unbelievably dishonest. Bonus points to the white Senator telling the Hispanic Senator that he hates Hispanic people. Chris Murphy is the worst person in government. https://t.co/htypERMEFl — Briscaloosa (@Briscaloosa) December 21, 2018

We can always count on Sen. Murphy for takes so hot they spontaneously combust.

Everyday I think I read the stupidest thing ever, and the next day it gets beat by a new stupidest thing ever. Today’s champion my friends . — Jeremy Abell (@Famous_Abell) December 21, 2018

Please point us to the last Canadian caravan rushing the northern border, Genius. https://t.co/8ZAaS9hI3c — 𝕁𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@CifJamestown) December 21, 2018

Accusing the Hispanic of being racist against Hispanics. Galaxy brain move right here, buddy. https://t.co/YND4H2Wxn5 — Alex Joshua (@_alex_joshua) December 21, 2018

This tweet is all kinds of stupid https://t.co/uja69UEPAs — Jarrod Barclay (@j_barcs) December 21, 2018

And not unexpected.

You’ve run out of race cards to play. Now time for a legitimate argument. Thank u, next. — Ka’iulani (@nikkihalsted) December 21, 2018

He tried.