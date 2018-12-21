Senator Marco Rubio tweeted this morning his support for a border wall, including a TSA analogy:

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy took that in a particular (and predictable) direction. Don’t be drinking anything when you read this:

The facepalms happened quickly:

We can always count on Sen. Murphy for takes so hot they spontaneously combust.

And not unexpected.

He tried.

