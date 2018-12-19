With all the Left’s hopes for President Trump’s early departure from office currently being delayed by a lack of reality matching the narrative, some have turned to the world of science for solace and psychological therapy. Here’s one example:

From HuffPost:

A newly discovered blind amphibian that buries its head in the sand has joined a growing list of creatures named after President Donald Trump. With its behavior bearing a striking resemblance to the commander in chief’s attitude toward climate change, it seemed fitting that the limbless animal be named Dermophis donaldtrumpi. EnviroBuild, a sustainable building materials company, paid $25,000 for the honor of naming the creature as part of a fundraiser for the Rainforest Trust, a nonprofit conservation group.

We’re assuming the name “President Doodie-Head” was a close second among the suggestions.

The “science” is settled — or something.