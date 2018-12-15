Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is a possible contender for the Democrat presidential nomination, and here’s his contribution to the latest trend of “what a random person told me on an airplane” stories:
Headed back to SF and a very kind Boston passenger asks, “excuse me, are you a senator?”
“No, ma’am, you’re demoting me. I’m a part of the chamber that’s going to fix things.”
*With MUCH love to my Dem Senate colleagues.
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 15, 2018
@Hale_Razor completed the story, because perhaps Swalwell was too humble to include this:
“And then the pilot announced my presence on the loudspeaker.
Great celebration ensued.
‘Let him fly,’ cheered everyone in business class.
I took the controls, circling the plane to spell TRUMP SUCKS with chemtrails, then dropped nukes on Nebraska.
There was much applause.”
— Razor (@hale_razor) December 15, 2018
LOL! Our sides will be hurting the rest of the day.
Political fanfiction is the best fanfiction.
— Libertarian Populism (@SemperArgentum) December 15, 2018
Dying to know what sage reflections all the 8 year old passengers onboard had about this.
— Mark Bunch (@MarkTheRustic) December 15, 2018
Perhaps that’ll be outlined in an upcoming tweet from Swalwell.
***
Related:
