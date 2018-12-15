Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is a possible contender for the Democrat presidential nomination, and here’s his contribution to the latest trend of “what a random person told me on an airplane” stories:

Headed back to SF and a very kind Boston passenger asks, “excuse me, are you a senator?” “No, ma’am, you’re demoting me. I’m a part of the chamber that’s going to fix things.” *With MUCH love to my Dem Senate colleagues. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 15, 2018

@Hale_Razor completed the story, because perhaps Swalwell was too humble to include this:

“And then the pilot announced my presence on the loudspeaker. Great celebration ensued. ‘Let him fly,’ cheered everyone in business class. I took the controls, circling the plane to spell TRUMP SUCKS with chemtrails, then dropped nukes on Nebraska. There was much applause.” — Razor (@hale_razor) December 15, 2018

LOL! Our sides will be hurting the rest of the day.

Political fanfiction is the best fanfiction. — Libertarian Populism (@SemperArgentum) December 15, 2018

Dying to know what sage reflections all the 8 year old passengers onboard had about this. — Mark Bunch (@MarkTheRustic) December 15, 2018

Perhaps that’ll be outlined in an upcoming tweet from Swalwell.

