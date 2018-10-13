CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo tried to have a little fun at the expense of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week:

Trending

Guy Benson challenged Lemon and Cuomo with a much more difficult imitation:

Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark.

Sometimes CNN makes it TOO easy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoCNNDon Lemonfox newsguy bensonTucker Carlson