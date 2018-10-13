CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo tried to have a little fun at the expense of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week:
WATCH: Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo Exchange Hilarious Impressions of Tucker Carlson https://t.co/u5u57dC8iD pic.twitter.com/lJoJcxXo7o
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 13, 2018
Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo do their best Tucker Carlson impressions: pic.twitter.com/owLCM5MYwv
— Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) October 13, 2018
Guy Benson challenged Lemon and Cuomo with a much more difficult imitation:
Now try imitating his ratings 🤔 https://t.co/0k1GbKigNa
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 14, 2018
Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark.
His rating are better then the two of those 🤡 combined.
— Russell Bagon (@rtb1003) October 14, 2018
Pretty epic burn https://t.co/oF0FWqdbPh
— The D.C. Prophet (@Potomacbeat) October 14, 2018
Sometimes CNN makes it TOO easy.