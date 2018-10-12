According to the U.S. State Department in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Hillary Clinton and five others close to her no longer have security clearances:

The move was reportedly at the request of Hillary Clinton, though that part of the story did spark some skepticism.

Clinton can no commiserate with John Brennan, who lost his clearance back in August.

