Could these tweets from Vox’s Ezra Klein about the Clintons be categorized as “better late than never”?

You should listen to the season finale of Slow Burn. Juanita Broadrick's allegations against Bill Clinton are credible and horrifying, and hearing her tell the story is a gut punch. https://t.co/hM2gOipbCZ — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 12, 2018

And @leoncrawl fills in a part of the history I didn't know: the role the allegations played in the House impeachment vote, even though they weren't part of the articles of impeachment the House was voting on. Today they surely would have been, and Clinton wouldn't have survived. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 12, 2018

If you prefer to read than listen, @dylanmatt also has a thorough explainer on Broadrick's allegations. https://t.co/dXPZCh0cWs — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 12, 2018

Wow.

Folks. This is Slate. Doing a Juanita Broaddrick story and interview. Listen to the interview. Klein is right. It will probably cause you a physical reaction. It's stunning. https://t.co/8R6qeLyV4F — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 12, 2018

Earlier this month it was announced that Bill & Hillary Clinton will be going on a speaking tour together. Will it get even more awkward?

Good luck with your Bill and Hillary tour, @LiveNation @atensnut, have you thought of following their tour and protesting them in each city? https://t.co/sNQwADAUZV — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 12, 2018

Should make his upcoming tour a lot more interesting. — Prof Jeff Cunningham (@cunninghamjeff) October 12, 2018

So this means Ezra is going to discourage everyone from going to see the speaking tour. Right, Ezra? https://t.co/BCwORBQtWa — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) October 12, 2018

Perfect timing for his tour! https://t.co/IWBoVAP88L — tru (@TruTellr) October 12, 2018

It sure is taking many on the Left a long time to come around to Juanita Broaddrick’s story.

The fact that it’s taken until 2018 for anyone outside the GOP to take Juanita’s allegations seriously is why so many of us think “believe all women” is just rhetoric. https://t.co/XmNqec6U2S — I believe Lysander Spooner (@SpoonerWasRight) October 12, 2018

And y'all wanted him back in the White House in 2016. You have ZERO credbiliity. https://t.co/QcwFpQHmf1 — LA Conservative 🇺🇸 ❌ (@WeAre63Million) October 12, 2018

Three decades too late https://t.co/Y1B1B83tk6 — Jonathan R. Brodo (@JonBrodo) October 12, 2018

But of course, there are the ironic holdouts:

The amount of people who “believe all women”, who do not believe Juanita in this thread is hilarious. https://t.co/7luXbwRfPF — Wade Wilson (@Deadp00LLL) October 12, 2018

Shocker! *Eye roll*