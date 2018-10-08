Ted Cruz’s Democrat opponent in the Texas Senate race put on some new moves for voters recently:
.@BetoORourke just single handedly killed the Dab pic.twitter.com/xLnHQd4Hml
— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) October 8, 2018
Well, that was… interesting:
Nail in the coffin. https://t.co/yFZiJQlOO8
— David Edward *blue checkmark* (@_David_Edward) October 8, 2018
Maybe O’Rourke’s been getting some campaigning pointers from a certain 2016 candidate:
— BT (@back_ttys) October 8, 2018
Hey, it worked so well for Hillary in 2016, why not? *Eye roll*
Pour one out for the Dab. Beto must be held accountable for this heinous crime. pic.twitter.com/UwZsiYU0hR
— Eʀɪᴋ Sᴏᴅᴇʀsᴛʀᴏᴍ (@soderstrom) October 8, 2018
"He sweats, he skateboards, he cusses, he air drums, he dabs. He's the full package." Vote for @SenTedCruz, because Beto needs to finish junior high.
— QueenOfScott (@QueenOfScott) October 8, 2018
This is undoubtedly disqualifying https://t.co/VNVoKwNbHi
— Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) October 8, 2018
Beto it's so easy not to like you https://t.co/hpirK7YnhZ
— gina annunziato🤷♀️ (@hellogines) October 8, 2018
He just handed Cruz the election. https://t.co/T8xFvuwkMm
— Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) October 8, 2018
He will lose so badly!
— cr (@propatriots) October 8, 2018