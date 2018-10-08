Ted Cruz’s Democrat opponent in the Texas Senate race put on some new moves for voters recently:

Well, that was… interesting:

Maybe O’Rourke’s been getting some campaigning pointers from a certain 2016 candidate:

Trending

Hey, it worked so well for Hillary in 2016, why not? *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeDabbingHillary ClintonTed Cruz