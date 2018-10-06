Yesterday, the Women’s March called for activists to pack the Hart Senate Building atrium at 9 a.m. ahead of the final Senate vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh:

Something has obviously gone awry:

Well, they tried!

Capitol Police have restricted access to the Hart Senate Building today:

But Women’s March activists outside willing to get arrested nonetheless:

A final Senate vote is expected this afternoon, so stay tuned.

