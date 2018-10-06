Yesterday, the Women’s March called for activists to pack the Hart Senate Building atrium at 9 a.m. ahead of the final Senate vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh:

Something has obviously gone awry:

Women’s March says they have one final chance to stop Kavanaugh.

Tell their activists to “flood” the Hart Senate Office Atrium at 9AM Saturday.

This is the Hart Senate Office Atrium at 9AM.

Got em. pic.twitter.com/Fsts1VGQD9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2018

Well, they tried!

Womp Womp — Eʀɪᴋ Sᴏᴅᴇʀsᴛʀᴏᴍ (@soderstrom) October 6, 2018

Organizers be like pic.twitter.com/zVqqUgM5mL — Well Filler (@FillerWell) October 6, 2018

Everyone is locked out. What’s the next plan?😂 — 🇺🇸Shannon Ketchersid🇺🇸 (@ShannonKetcher2) October 6, 2018

Capitol Police have restricted access to the Hart Senate Building today:

Good morning from outside the ⁦@uscapitol⁩, where #StopKavanaugh protesters have gathered and police have erected a security barrier around the building ahead of the #KavanaughVote #NothingToSeeHere pic.twitter.com/hhBcI3iEqa — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) October 6, 2018

But Women’s March activists outside willing to get arrested nonetheless:

Protesters in DC organized by @womensmarch raise their hands if they’re willing to risk arrest performing acts of disobedience ahead of Kavanaugh vote today pic.twitter.com/E6jfjcNCVy — Jason Stern (@IbnLarry) October 6, 2018

A final Senate vote is expected this afternoon, so stay tuned.