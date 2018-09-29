Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is helping prove that the Left’s constant calls for an FBI investigation before confirming Brett Kavanaugh have been BS. How’s this for a shot & chaser?

Friday, after it became known that the confirmation would be delayed at least a week for an FBI investigation:

The Dems are going to get hernias from all the goal post moving.

We’ll see what the Dems think of next, and they will come up with something.

