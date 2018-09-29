Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is helping prove that the Left’s constant calls for an FBI investigation before confirming Brett Kavanaugh have been BS. How’s this for a shot & chaser?

Before & after GOP agreed to investigation pic.twitter.com/v4XUpW7wsb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2018

Wow!

Wednesday:

The only reason not to do an FBI investigation is that Republicans want to rush Kavanaugh through. There is no rush. The three women are willing to testify under oath and anyone who has information to dispute the claims should be too. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 26, 2018

Friday, after it became known that the confirmation would be delayed at least a week for an FBI investigation:

Yes, of course there should be an FBI investigation. But whatever they find doesn’t change the fact that Kavanaugh, especially after his performance yesterday, is the most dangerous Supreme Court pick of our lifetime. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 28, 2018

The Dems are going to get hernias from all the goal post moving.

Lindsey Graham may have finally figured this out. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) September 29, 2018

That’s exactly why there was no point in re-opening the investigation. One more week to figure out the next delay tactic. — Carolyn Gray (@CarolynShortAZ) September 29, 2018

We’ll see what the Dems think of next, and they will come up with something.