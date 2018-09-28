In case you were wondering if anybody could hit rock bottom on the Brett Kavanaugh story and yet still find the tools to dig even deeper, the suspense is over. This spin published in the USA Today is nothing short of nauseating:

That’s taking the already low Democrat talking points and dropping them into a sewer just for added stink:

How incredibly shameful.

That much is certain.

We haven’t seen a huge backlash to a nasty hit like this in quite a while — and this is just the tip of the iceberg:

Apparently “standards” are completely out the window.

It’s even worse when you remember that this is a “sports” piece:

Nothing isn’t “political” anymore.

