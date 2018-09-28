In case you were wondering if anybody could hit rock bottom on the Brett Kavanaugh story and yet still find the tools to dig even deeper, the suspense is over. This spin published in the USA Today is nothing short of nauseating:

From @usatodaysports: "The U.S. Senate may yet confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, but he should stay off basketball courts for now when kids are around," writes @ByErikBrady . https://t.co/MJ9ZIZExGI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 29, 2018

That’s taking the already low Democrat talking points and dropping them into a sewer just for added stink:

Let me get this straight @USATODAY…you believe uncorroborated allegations from 30+ years ago allow in essence to call someone a pedophile? #Kavanaugh claims the media will continue to attack him and you just proved his point. Despicable. https://t.co/r22iTIqBfS — Michael Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) September 29, 2018

One or two more articles like this and I might go full #MAGA before 2020. https://t.co/xu9RNbKWSd — Cody (@Cody_from_Iowa) September 29, 2018

This is a truly evil piece. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 29, 2018

You are demented and depraved — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 29, 2018

How incredibly shameful.

This #ratio is going to be in the history books — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 29, 2018

That much is certain.

The f–k is this bullshit? https://t.co/aO0IuRxt3Z — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 29, 2018

We haven’t seen a huge backlash to a nasty hit like this in quite a while — and this is just the tip of the iceberg:

Tried to go to sleep trying to scrub away the memories of this awful week. Couldn’t. Just stared at the ceiling for 20 minutes thinking of this. pic.twitter.com/B2fqpERmRk — Fluent In 4chan (@LilMissRightie) September 29, 2018

Hey @USATODAY , why exactly did you publish this? Does this meet journalistic standards? If so, how? Can you define those? pic.twitter.com/CrepZugU6t — Fluent In 4chan (@LilMissRightie) September 29, 2018

Apparently “standards” are completely out the window.

This is really crossing the line for a major news outlet. To say Brett Kavanaugh might be a pedophile is a new low for these last couple of days. I'm embarrassed for my profession. We need more facts and less opinion in news and this article is perfect evidence of that. https://t.co/UUnFJC85hU — Jorge K Gonzalez (@jorgekgonzalez) September 29, 2018

He should sue them. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 29, 2018

This is wrong. I believe that the bar for being a SCOTUS justice is significantly lower than a criminal standard. But it's not right to say he poses any risk to the kids he's coaching without any sort of allegations for 36 years & 0 corroborating evidence. https://t.co/rNaN90LWX4 — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) September 29, 2018

Disgusting, ignorant remark. What is wrong with you? https://t.co/hy9m5B9Aul — Jeff Jankovich (@JeffJankovich) September 29, 2018

If I were Kavenaugh, I would sue the author of this garbage until he was homeless. #Kavenaugh https://t.co/XyrgwlwsMt — Bradley Wilson 🤘 (@brad_gohornsbkw) September 29, 2018

This is disgusting https://t.co/LCyLYc004x — Nate Glod (@nglod33) September 29, 2018

The media is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/zPCYf77qWX — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) September 29, 2018

"Lying about him being an alcoholic gang rapist isn't cutting it. Let's insinuate he's a pedophile." – USA Today https://t.co/1T4VN5yrxX — Calamity J. West (@StevieJWest) September 29, 2018

This is truly evil. He has been proven guilty of nothing other than being too conservative and supportive of the POTUS, yet a major US publication is making pedophiliac implications. https://t.co/VbzzkBqlNs — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 29, 2018

It’s even worse when you remember that this is a “sports” piece:

Here's the weird thing about this. Kavanaugh is right when he said that. He knows it's either the Supreme Court or his name is toast. But what's this doing in sportswriting? https://t.co/8mrfF0IDQp — Neil Dwyer (@NeilDwyer93) September 29, 2018

Nothing isn’t “political” anymore.