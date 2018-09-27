At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where testimony is being heard from Christine Blasey Ford (and later Brett Kavanaugh), and Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is also there:
Brief Sheila Jackson Lee appearance there for some reason
— Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 27, 2018
Jackson Lee wasn’t just in the room. She managed to get near Christine Blasey Ford at the start of a break, where she handed an envelope to her lawyer:
And of course the big question that video sparked was…
At this point we have no idea, but many had the same question:
