At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where testimony is being heard from Christine Blasey Ford (and later Brett Kavanaugh), and Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is also there:

Brief Sheila Jackson Lee appearance there for some reason — Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 27, 2018

PLEASE TELL ME AGAIN WHY SHEILA JACKSON LEE IS AT THIS HEARING, MUCH LESS SITTING RIGHT BEHIND/BESIDE FORD? — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 27, 2018

Jackson Lee wasn’t just in the room. She managed to get near Christine Blasey Ford at the start of a break, where she handed an envelope to her lawyer:

Sheila Jackson Lee what was that? pic.twitter.com/yWPyrelIs8 — wade (@wade222) September 27, 2018

And of course the big question that video sparked was…

At this point we have no idea, but many had the same question:

Off topic but does anyone know what's in the envelope? https://t.co/9MUgrqnuOZ — Jay K (@JayKlos) September 27, 2018

What did we just witness? 🤔 https://t.co/HmCGD8aN2Y — Raymond Frady (@FradyRaymond) September 27, 2018

We can’t be sure.