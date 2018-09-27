At the Kavanaugh hearing today, Sen. Blumenthal served up a lecture about truth and integrity. If you heard a whole bunch of slapping sounds, it was probably all the facepalms that sparked across the Twittersphere. Just a sampling:

Blumenthal asking questions now. Fascinating to see someone who lied about their service question someone else’s credibility.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is a walking poster for the crime and disgrace of stolen valor. He has lied about his service record in the Vietnam Era.

But go on, Senator, lecture us about falsehood and credibility.

— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) September 27, 2018