At the Kavanaugh hearing today, Sen. Blumenthal served up a lecture about truth and integrity. If you heard a whole bunch of slapping sounds, it was probably all the facepalms that sparked across the Twittersphere. Just a sampling:
Blumenthal asking questions now. Fascinating to see someone who lied about their service question someone else’s credibility.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 27, 2018
Sen. Richard Blumenthal is a walking poster for the crime and disgrace of stolen valor. He has lied about his service record in the Vietnam Era.
But go on, Senator, lecture us about falsehood and credibility.
— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) September 27, 2018
Blumenthal, a fake Vietnam combat Veteran, talking about credibility is rich.
— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 27, 2018
Blumenthal is insufferable on more levels than I knew I had.
— Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) September 27, 2018
Blumenthal couldn’t even "piece together" the truth of his military service.
— Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) September 27, 2018
Evergreen tweet alert!
Blumenthal is a disgrace.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 27, 2018
To say the least.