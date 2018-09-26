Senator Mazie Hirono, who is among Dems that don’t believe Brett Kavanaugh deserves any presumption of innocence, speculated this morning as to why Judiciary Republicans were bringing in a third party to question Christine Blasey Ford at a hearing scheduled tomorrow:

Mazie Hirono on CNN this morning: "Republicans do not want to question Dr. Ford directly because it will reveal who they are and I think they're afraid of that." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 25, 2018

@SenOrrinHatch launched a self-awareness salvo at Dems like Hirono who are making those kinds of claims:

Who Republicans are? Reminder: It was Senate Democrats who: ☑️ Disregarded accusations for *6 weeks* only to weaponize them at a politically opportune moment

☑️ Ignored Dr. Ford's request for privacy by leaking her name and letter to media#THREADhttps://t.co/NHWuzTLcos — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 26, 2018

We know the chain of custody for Dr. Ford's letter The first report that a letter existed surfaced because staffers for Judiciary Committee Democrats complained to media that Senator Feinstein was hiding a letter relevant to the Kavanaugh confirmation. https://t.co/TTXI8b8MZo pic.twitter.com/6zuyduSg8o — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 26, 2018

A Senate Democrat even acknowledged on TV that the leak (of Dr. Ford's allegations and personal information, over her apparent wishes for privacy) likely came from Democrat “folks on committee staff.” https://t.co/HYj5RPqFHq — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 26, 2018

As the Washington Post reported, Republicans only ever received a redacted version of the letter. So how did a Buzzfeed reporter know her name and address when the only people aware of Dr. Ford’s name were Senate Democrats? pic.twitter.com/ehE7zG33EC — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 26, 2018

How did the New Yorker get Dr. Ford's name anddetails of the allegations that ONLY the FBI and Democrats had? Quotes throughout the story about the committee’s deliberations and internal discussions could only have come from Democrat offices. https://t.co/wEjyYcT53v — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 26, 2018

Democrats chose to weaponize the allegations and evade the process that would have respected Dr. Ford’s wishes. Republicans have done everything possible to accommodate and provide a safe comfortable environment to tell her story under oath.https://t.co/D73dGHy2NA — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 26, 2018

Stay tuned!