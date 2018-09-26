Monday night, Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife were forced to leave their table at a DC restaurant due to a convergence of lunatic protesters:

'Unhinged'! Lefty protesters harass Sen. Ted Cruz & wife until they leave DC restaurant https://t.co/LjEA6OaR20 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 25, 2018

As it turns out, according to the restaurant’s owner, the joke’s apparently on the leftists, because Ted and Heidi Cruz’s meal was only temporarily interrupted:

According to @fioladc chef/owner Fabio Trabocchi, @tedcruz & Heidi Cruz returned to the restaurant they were forced out of last night. After the protestors left, the Cruzes apparently came back and finished their meal in peace. pic.twitter.com/fM967Ow4Zs — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 26, 2018

Ha! Another attempted leftist annoyance put down by common sense.

Yep!

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. The progressive protesters are as effective at protesting as they are at getting full time jobs, apparently. https://t.co/rWPfGawMVT — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2018

Eating great food with wonderful service to own the libs! https://t.co/eH2ic7G4pd — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 26, 2018

This is like a metaphor for activism today – much sound and fury, but in the end absolutely nothing is accomplished. https://t.co/IDoU6pBVUA — Not Jim Ardis (@NotPeoriaMayor) September 26, 2018

Exactly.

***

