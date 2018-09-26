Monday night, Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife were forced to leave their table at a DC restaurant due to a convergence of lunatic protesters:
'Unhinged'! Lefty protesters harass Sen. Ted Cruz & wife until they leave DC restaurant https://t.co/LjEA6OaR20
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 25, 2018
As it turns out, according to the restaurant’s owner, the joke’s apparently on the leftists, because Ted and Heidi Cruz’s meal was only temporarily interrupted:
According to @fioladc chef/owner Fabio Trabocchi, @tedcruz & Heidi Cruz returned to the restaurant they were forced out of last night. After the protestors left, the Cruzes apparently came back and finished their meal in peace. pic.twitter.com/fM967Ow4Zs
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 26, 2018
Ha! Another attempted leftist annoyance put down by common sense.
This is awesome. https://t.co/SqqjmjnoO8
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 26, 2018
Yep!
God bless the folks at @FiolaDC. Class. https://t.co/S2CyQIYGss
— Doug Heye (@DougHeye) September 26, 2018
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
The progressive protesters are as effective at protesting as they are at getting full time jobs, apparently. https://t.co/rWPfGawMVT
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2018
Eating great food with wonderful service to own the libs! https://t.co/eH2ic7G4pd
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 26, 2018
This is like a metaphor for activism today – much sound and fury, but in the end absolutely nothing is accomplished. https://t.co/IDoU6pBVUA
— Not Jim Ardis (@NotPeoriaMayor) September 26, 2018
Exactly.
***
