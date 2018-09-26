Monday night, Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife were forced to leave their table at a DC restaurant due to a convergence of lunatic protesters:

As it turns out, according to the restaurant’s owner, the joke’s apparently on the leftists, because Ted and Heidi Cruz’s meal was only temporarily interrupted:

Ha! Another attempted leftist annoyance put down by common sense.

Yep!

Exactly.

