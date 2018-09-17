To nobody’s surprise, Sen. Chuck Schumer has joined other Dems in calling for a delay in the confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh:

The Democrats’ sudden alarm about the letter is something else considering a member of the Judiciary Committee reportedly had it well before the hearings even started:

Trending

Good idea.

Maybe Schumer should ask his Senate colleague why the letter didn’t drop sooner. Or maybe he’s already fully aware of the reason.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChuck SchumerDianne FeinsteinSCOTUSSupreme Court