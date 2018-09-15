With the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court moving forward in the Senate, the Washington Post’s “conservative” writer served up a warning to a pair of GOP senators about the need to protect abortion rights, or else get compared to a notorious name in history:

How very “conservative”:

Trending

The Post has a much looser definition of “conservative” than others.

No, Trump hasn’t caused those who don’t like him to completely lose historical perspective, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionBrett KavanaughJennifer RubinQuislingRoe v. WadeSCOTUSSupreme CourtWashington Post