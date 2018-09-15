With the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court moving forward in the Senate, the Washington Post’s “conservative” writer served up a warning to a pair of GOP senators about the need to protect abortion rights, or else get compared to a notorious name in history:

Should Kavanaugh roll back or eliminate constitutional protections for abortion, their names will be — as was the case with Vidkun Quisling — synonymous with “sellouts,” “collaborators,” or, to use a Trumpism, “phonies.” https://t.co/sT9irCqBjF — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 14, 2018

How very “conservative”:

WaPo “conservative” blogger. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 15, 2018

So… you’re the “conservative blogger” but love abortion? That doesn’t quite work, hack. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 14, 2018

For the record, conservatives generally are pro-life. https://t.co/CQmE2r0QyT — cr (@propatriots) September 15, 2018

The Post has a much looser definition of “conservative” than others.

This is what supposedly principled conservativism looks like now: "We have to oppose an accomplished, conservative jurist that we would have welcomed had Mitt Romney won and nominated, because we now like abortion on demand." Please stop pretending you have principles. https://t.co/YczAJdGjbi — Back in a Mo. or So (@molratty) September 15, 2018

Oh good, we haven't had an overwrought comparison of a contemporary Republican politician to a World War II era villain for hours. — Arthur Sido (@ArthurSido) September 15, 2018

She's not a conservative. But she has to keep the label so that CNN and MSNBC will keep her on television. They will abandon her when she doesn't meet their needs any longer. And it will be fantastic. — All these changes & still no edit button. Guh. (@daganash) September 15, 2018

Funny that you should bring up Quisling, since you two must be on a first-name basis. https://t.co/DyQXL4NnSp — goroke (@goroke_mi) September 15, 2018

When the Washington Post is upset at Donald Trump for attacking "fake news," remember that this is who they claim represents and covers conservatives for them. https://t.co/G10bQKCJoi — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 14, 2018

Pretending Rubin brings a "conservative" or GOP voice — or some sort of balance — is just silly. https://t.co/Vflo0EkjHE — Dave Johnson (@Johnson_DavidS) September 15, 2018

No, Trump hasn’t caused those who don’t like him to completely lose historical perspective, why do you ask? *Eye roll*