California Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed legislation with a goal of having all the state’s electricity generated from “clean energy” sources by the year 2045. Brown’s also eyeing starting a climate change alarmists’ version of Trump’s “Space Force”:

California Gov. Jerry Brown says the state plans to launch its own satellite into orbit to battle climate change: https://t.co/xiRGr0yCVK — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 15, 2018

Clashing with Trump, California governor says to launch climate satellite https://t.co/twy49dJKHy pic.twitter.com/dkozNt7WGX — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 15, 2018

From Reuters:

California Governor Jerry Brown on Friday pledged to launch a satellite that will track and detect the sources of climate pollutants, his state’s latest effort to challenge the Trump administration’s skepticism about the science of climate change.

[…]

“We’re going to launch our own satellite. Our own damn satellite to figure out where the pollution is and how we’re going to end it,” Brown told a gathering of political, environmental and business leaders.

The satellite probably won’t be programmed to notice all the pollution coming from the private jets of super-wealthy liberal celebs and others, and there could be other issues:

Which I’m sure will use fossils fuels to launch the rocket, thus creating they very thing they are trying to avoid. 😳 — Ni-ni'baton 🎮🎃👻🦇 (@nsonic79) September 15, 2018

As long as California launch’s it with a net-zero energy rocket… powered by electricity derived from only renewable/sustainable sources… anything else would just be contributing to climate change. — David Kennedy (@ApexCornerSpeed) September 15, 2018

I bet they launch it from a different state since launching rockets is "known to cause cancer in the state of California." https://t.co/VsnDu9u0sC — Andrew Thomason (@ccm6700) September 15, 2018

We don’t doubt Brown’s plan will run into a plenty of self-inflicted snags.