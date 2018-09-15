California Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed legislation with a goal of having all the state’s electricity generated from “clean energy” sources by the year 2045. Brown’s also eyeing starting a climate change alarmists’ version of Trump’s “Space Force”:

Trending

From Reuters:

California Governor Jerry Brown on Friday pledged to launch a satellite that will track and detect the sources of climate pollutants, his state’s latest effort to challenge the Trump administration’s skepticism about the science of climate change.
[…]
“We’re going to launch our own satellite. Our own damn satellite to figure out where the pollution is and how we’re going to end it,” Brown told a gathering of political, environmental and business leaders.

The satellite probably won’t be programmed to notice all the pollution coming from the private jets of super-wealthy liberal celebs and others, and there could be other issues:

We don’t doubt Brown’s plan will run into a plenty of self-inflicted snags.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: clean energyClimate changeglobal warmingGov. Jerry Brown