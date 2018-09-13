As we told you yesterday, fact checkers have thoroughly debunked a liberal talking point about Brett Kavanaugh, but that didn’t stop Hillary Clinton from continuing to go back to that discredited well:
I want to be sure we're all clear about something that Brett Kavanaugh said in his confirmation hearings last week. He referred to birth-control pills as "abortion-inducing drugs." That set off a lot of alarm bells for me, and it should for you, too.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018
Liz Cheney’s tweet about Hillary got a whole lot of notice:
I want to be sure we’re all clear about something – @HillaryClinton is still lying. https://t.co/QR7p24xu4C
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2018
Now there’s an “evergreen tweet” if we ever saw one!
— soul surfer (@travis553) September 12, 2018
Yes it was a lie. A complete distortion taken out of context. He was describing the plaintiffs view in a case. https://t.co/1s4UiNSZdI
— George Lee Southard (@knowcertainty) September 13, 2018
— Rory Marcus ✨ (@DeargDionadair) September 13, 2018
However, Resistance hornet’s nest = KICKED.
Liz, does it bother you that trump lies all the time? And have you spoken out about that?
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 12, 2018
Apparently she's on the don't believe what your eyes and ears are telling you platform. I mean the committee hearings were public. We all saw and heard him say this.
— Saundra Williamson (@sandycheeks915) September 12, 2018
No. She. Is. Not.
— rjb (@RobinJOJO) September 13, 2018
Really, Liz? Trump is telling hundreds of lies per week & you're still talking about Hillary. Can't believe I ever supported you or the republicans. I've vowed to never vote R again in my lifetime. I hope that tells you how many of us feel about Trump & the dishonest republicans.
— Kay Shan (@KHShan) September 12, 2018
Please let me know what public office she holds or is currently running for. There, there, dear. We know a lot of you are upset that… you won? Wait. What exactly is it that you’re upset about?
— Keith Gardner (@k9gardner) September 13, 2018
No she isn't. Trump and Kavanaugh are, but HRC is not.
— Clyle Alt (@clylealt) September 13, 2018
Um, pretty sure Kavanaugh actually wrote that, so I’m not sure why you guys are so stuck on picking on her. Obsessed much? #shesnotinofficehoney 🙄
— Kimberly Stelly (@kimatlsu) September 13, 2018
Merrick Garland
— Robert Rikard (@rgrikard) September 13, 2018
Now do trump. I won’t hold my breath you partisan hack
— Ben (@BenAGoldberg) September 13, 2018
Liz Cheney seems to have struck a nerve.