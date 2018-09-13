As we told you yesterday, fact checkers have thoroughly debunked a liberal talking point about Brett Kavanaugh, but that didn’t stop Hillary Clinton from continuing to go back to that discredited well:

I want to be sure we're all clear about something that Brett Kavanaugh said in his confirmation hearings last week. He referred to birth-control pills as "abortion-inducing drugs." That set off a lot of alarm bells for me, and it should for you, too. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2018

Liz Cheney’s tweet about Hillary got a whole lot of notice:

I want to be sure we’re all clear about something – @HillaryClinton is still lying. https://t.co/QR7p24xu4C — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2018

Now there’s an “evergreen tweet” if we ever saw one!

Yes it was a lie. A complete distortion taken out of context. He was describing the plaintiffs view in a case. https://t.co/1s4UiNSZdI — George Lee Southard (@knowcertainty) September 13, 2018

However, Resistance hornet’s nest = KICKED.

Liz, does it bother you that trump lies all the time? And have you spoken out about that? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 12, 2018

Apparently she's on the don't believe what your eyes and ears are telling you platform. I mean the committee hearings were public. We all saw and heard him say this. — Saundra Williamson (@sandycheeks915) September 12, 2018

Really, Liz? Trump is telling hundreds of lies per week & you're still talking about Hillary. Can't believe I ever supported you or the republicans. I've vowed to never vote R again in my lifetime. I hope that tells you how many of us feel about Trump & the dishonest republicans. — Kay Shan (@KHShan) September 12, 2018

Please let me know what public office she holds or is currently running for. There, there, dear. We know a lot of you are upset that… you won? Wait. What exactly is it that you’re upset about? — Keith Gardner (@k9gardner) September 13, 2018

No she isn't. Trump and Kavanaugh are, but HRC is not. — Clyle Alt (@clylealt) September 13, 2018

Um, pretty sure Kavanaugh actually wrote that, so I’m not sure why you guys are so stuck on picking on her. Obsessed much? #shesnotinofficehoney 🙄 — Kimberly Stelly (@kimatlsu) September 13, 2018

Merrick Garland — Robert Rikard (@rgrikard) September 13, 2018

Now do trump. I won’t hold my breath you partisan hack — Ben (@BenAGoldberg) September 13, 2018

Liz Cheney seems to have struck a nerve.