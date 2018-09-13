As we told you yesterday, fact checkers have thoroughly debunked a liberal talking point about Brett Kavanaugh, but that didn’t stop Hillary Clinton from continuing to go back to that discredited well:

Liz Cheney’s tweet about Hillary got a whole lot of notice:

Now there’s an “evergreen tweet” if we ever saw one!

Trending

However, Resistance hornet’s nest = KICKED.

Liz Cheney seems to have struck a nerve.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughHillary ClintonLiz CheneyResistance