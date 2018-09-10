Over the weekend, Democrat U.S. senator from Illinois, Dick Durbin, tried to blame Republicans for the horrible level of violence in Chicago:

Puh-leeze! Give it a rest, Dick, and go look in a mirror:

If anything, what’s going on in Chicago is evidence that the laws Durbin supports don’t work, but he’d rather try and score political points by blaming Republicans:

Trending

One final question:

Most likely answer: Never.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentChicagoDick Durbingun control