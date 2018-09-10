Over the weekend, Democrat U.S. senator from Illinois, Dick Durbin, tried to blame Republicans for the horrible level of violence in Chicago:

This is heartbreaking. Chicago has lost far too many aspiring young people to senseless gun violence. When will Republicans in Congress finally decide to act? https://t.co/4dCk5YODwZ — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 8, 2018

Puh-leeze! Give it a rest, Dick, and go look in a mirror:

The last Republican Mayor of Chicago left office in 1931. It’s weird to try to score political points based on violence in a city your side has controlled for more than 8 decades. https://t.co/xFWtFYEfyI — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

If anything, what’s going on in Chicago is evidence that the laws Durbin supports don’t work, but he’d rather try and score political points by blaming Republicans:

A city run for decades by Democrats, with some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. But sure, Republicans are to blame. https://t.co/FWylfJfsFA — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 10, 2018

They run Chicago? They run Illinois? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 9, 2018

Last Republican mayor of Chicago – 1931. https://t.co/EwI6bPqSNN — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) September 9, 2018

Serving the people of Illinois? Typical Democrat who chooses to blame Republicans for the failure of years of poor leadership with D’s after their names. — David L. Stevens (@stevens6129) September 8, 2018

Democrats and only Democrats are responsible. Quit complaining. Own it. https://t.co/WnXPb3K4wE — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) September 10, 2018

One final question:

When will Democrats, who have run Chicago for nearly 100 years, accept responsibility for the 1000’s of deaths on their watch? https://t.co/vev4DdaP8j — The Texican (@Th_Texican) September 9, 2018

Most likely answer: Never.