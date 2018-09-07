Cory Booker’s failed “I am Spartacus” stunt at yesterday’s confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh was so bad that the RNC immediately started running with it:

Feminist and novelist Molly Jong-Fast reaction was swift and, well, predictable:

It was inevitable, we suppose:

It’s racist because the Left says it’s racist, darn it!

And the week ain’t over yet.

