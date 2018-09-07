Cory Booker’s failed “I am Spartacus” stunt at yesterday’s confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh was so bad that the RNC immediately started running with it:

RNC just sent out a blast email dubbing Cory Booker "Spartacus of Newark" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 6, 2018

Feminist and novelist Molly Jong-Fast reaction was swift and, well, predictable:

I always look to the RNC for the most racist hot takes. Bravo team of racist idiots, you’re racist. https://t.co/im9XsLq4us — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 7, 2018

It was inevitable, we suppose:

It's racist to quote Cory Booker now?https://t.co/nsvOxehjXJ https://t.co/34wXNl3i1i — Bryan Suits (Not California Compliant) (@darksecretplace) September 7, 2018

Booker refers to himself as Spartacus in an effort to portray himself as a brave victim, and you call people who quote him as racist. Please keep this up, Molly. It's entertaining to us and destructive to you. Seriously, please continue. https://t.co/kxEbeWd1QV — terry schappert (@terryschappert) September 7, 2018

Corey Booker literally said he was having a Spartacus moment.

Corey Booker literally was the mayor of Newark. "Racist!!!", she screams. https://t.co/umRP2Va04N — ask the NSA (@ImDudeLiberty) September 7, 2018

What's racist about calling Booker the Spartacus of Newark? https://t.co/VL1u84LLi1 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2018

It’s racist because the Left says it’s racist, darn it!

Racist like Cory, who called himself that. https://t.co/VxaogL6weZ — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 7, 2018

Sweetie. He called himself "Spartacus". Bless your heart. https://t.co/EDOWbB5yZq — Candace (@blackandgold43) September 7, 2018

Racist? Cory Booker compared himself to Spartacus. Is he racist? Who is racist?🤔 https://t.co/Br4dbZKZ3o — Hello Kitty (@TBASgtPrincess) September 7, 2018

The guy referred to himself as Spartacus. This is the wildest claim of racism since the last one I saw on Twitter five minutes ago. https://t.co/4MQudCx7v4 — prop op (@ProperOpinion) September 7, 2018

"I can't believe how racist Booker is for calling himself Spartacus" isn't the intellectual virtue signaling you think it is. https://t.co/CYQeLadIDK — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 7, 2018

The Left has so overused “racist” that the word now produces a giant collective YAWN. Which is a shame because there are still actual racists but we now no longer pay attention… — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) September 7, 2018

Is this your entry in a "how many times you can use the word 'racist' in one tweet" contest? So disappointed. You only made it to 3. — Julie10128 (@julie10128) September 7, 2018

In the Week of Stupid, this tweet is in the running for Stupid of the Week. https://t.co/w8lFfCPMJi — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 7, 2018

And the week ain’t over yet.