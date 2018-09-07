As the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh kicked off on Tuesday, we saw protesters dressed in “Handmaid’s Tale” outfits. Well, it doesn’t look like the mood has improved for the Resistance, because they’ve gone from “Handmaid’s Tale” to something a little darker:

Day 4: We‘re holding a funeral procession and marching slowly to the #KavanaughHearings to show that our lives are on the line and WE DISSENT. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/e6THAzfWF7 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 7, 2018

They’ve GOT to be kidding…

Not sure holding a funeral march in a parking garage is really sticking it to the man. https://t.co/Jielk2PzRq — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 7, 2018

The Judge Kavanaugh death toll continues to mount and he hasn’t even been confirmed yet!

"LOL" – Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/aEz8dbLITU — RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2018

(Whispers to them)….”Your lives aren’t on the line, pass it on!” https://t.co/31fsTIBUMI — Miller Time (@hoosiercub34) September 7, 2018

I wonder if these types of protests have ever affected anything. Seems unlikely. At least not in the way they intended. https://t.co/PIOcdTWIEf — Chris Crooke (@ChrisCrookeMaui) September 7, 2018

Dissent away, lunatics. It's not going to change anything. https://t.co/QLWnrzWNYw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 7, 2018

“Lives on the line”… for all of the doom and gloom prognostications over the decades, can anyone tell me one of them that have come true? What’s crazier is that people continue to believe this, like a cult. Hmmm 🤔 #boyWhoCriedWolf errr #GirlsWhoCriedWolf https://t.co/3ljcL94CGw — ryan sharp (@rsharp73) September 7, 2018

How many times have liberals already killed off the entire population of the United States, anyway?

We survived the tax cut apocalypse. We survived the net neutrality apocalypse. We will survive the Kavanaugh apocalypse. https://t.co/LSQBMewinD — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) September 7, 2018

The son of former SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia weighed in this way:

"And also some of us are wearing flip-flops cuz we're kinda chill, too." https://t.co/YwdcFW818U — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 7, 2018

Heh.