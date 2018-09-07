As the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh kicked off on Tuesday, we saw protesters dressed in “Handmaid’s Tale” outfits. Well, it doesn’t look like the mood has improved for the Resistance, because they’ve gone from “Handmaid’s Tale” to something a little darker:

They’ve GOT to be kidding…

The Judge Kavanaugh death toll continues to mount and he hasn’t even been confirmed yet!

Trending

How many times have liberals already killed off the entire population of the United States, anyway?

The son of former SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia weighed in this way:

Heh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJudge Brett KavanaughSCOTUSSupreme CourtWomen's March