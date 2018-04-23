Planned Parenthood, with assistance from the ACLU, is fighting back against a law affecting its clinics in Indiana:

Planned Parenthood sues to block law that will require annual inspections of abortion clinics. https://t.co/q8PNoB8EqA — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) April 23, 2018

Now why would that be?

This makes no sense. If they take federal funds they should be held accountable for the safety of their facilities. https://t.co/2W6VxTsNS1 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 23, 2018

If they're really all about women's health and providing "safe" procedures, then why in the world can't they stand for a health and safety inspection? https://t.co/3zddoYgarX — Nate Madden (@NateMaddenCRTV) April 23, 2018

From the Associated Press:

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing Indiana officials over a new law that will require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state. The federal lawsuit filed Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Planned Parenthood’s behalf contends the reporting rules and a provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics are unconstitutional.

They’re happy to accept taxpayer funding but would rather skip any inspections?

You’re a federally-funded entity. You get half a billion in taxpayer dollars annually. If you claim you’re a medical provider then you are held to the same standards as other medical providers. https://t.co/okfbAthY7O — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 23, 2018

Apparently Planned Parenthood would like to be an exception to that rule.

Almost as if they have something to hide. https://t.co/Vl3Q4J5UjL — JWF (@JammieWF) April 23, 2018

What do they oppose common sense safety measures? https://t.co/7ONNyfFsc2 — Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) April 23, 2018

Would you go to a doctor's office that refused annual inspections? I wouldn't. https://t.co/4JlHjN7bDZ — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 23, 2018

Why would they do that? How could inspections be a bad thing? What is @PPact hiding? 🤔 #PlannedParenthood — Christie (@RepRepublic) April 23, 2018

They dont want to show off all that reproductive healthcare they give to 300,000 babies a yr…. — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 23, 2018

This certainly sounds like something PP would do. Gone are the days of “safe” and “rare”. PP of course 0-3 when they fail on the “legal” designation by not reporting girls coming to their butcher chops because of a statutory rape (or rape in general) horror. @PPact SUCKS. https://t.co/n1DDffAsDI — lauren 🏌🏼‍♀️ (@LilMissRightie) April 23, 2018

Why? Wouldn't you *want* to make sure these clinics were providing safe practices? https://t.co/9jrijyOeGU — Torrey M. Spears🔥 (@torreymspears) April 23, 2018

The Kermit Gosnells of the world celebrate. Just as the infanticide advocates hate ultrasounds showing a child in the womb, they definitely dont want an up close inspection of their slaughter houses. https://t.co/kej7opWzro — Ben Rhodes' Echo Chamber (@dindunuffinyt) April 23, 2018

This would be like the NRA suing to prevent all background checks. Except the NRA isn't also continually funded by taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/jnDl7hJ1Po — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) April 23, 2018

Really? Why? Won't we get to see all those wonderful mammogram machines and all the health services they provide? https://t.co/XBgPpJrmTy — Wakandan Space Force Admiral (@KamuiHiryoku) April 23, 2018

Right!? What gives, Planned Parenthood?