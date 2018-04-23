Planned Parenthood, with assistance from the ACLU, is fighting back against a law affecting its clinics in Indiana:

Now why would that be?

From the Associated Press:

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing Indiana officials over a new law that will require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Planned Parenthood’s behalf contends the reporting rules and a provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics are unconstitutional.

They’re happy to accept taxpayer funding but would rather skip any inspections?

Trending

Apparently Planned Parenthood would like to be an exception to that rule.

Right!? What gives, Planned Parenthood?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionPlanned Parenthood