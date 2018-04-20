As we told you earlier today, Sen. Chuck Schumer observed #420day by expressing big support for states’ rights, but only as they pertain to the legalization of marijuana.

Iowahawk shredded Schumer’s disingenuous pandering as only he can:

null

null

Trending

What could Schumer’s real motivation be?

Wait for it!

Ha! Maybe we should stop before Schumer gets any more ideas.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #420DayChuck SchumerHappy 420IowahawkLegal Marijuana