As we told you earlier today, Sen. Chuck Schumer observed #420day by expressing big support for states’ rights, but only as they pertain to the legalization of marijuana.

I have long believed that states should function as their own laboratories of democracy. My bill is a step in the right direction aimed at removing the barriers to state legalization efforts. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2018

Iowahawk shredded Schumer’s disingenuous pandering as only he can:

I suppose we should celebrate the fact that after 78 years in office Chuck Schumer has finally discovered one aspect of human existence over which he does not consider the federal government Supreme Overlord — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 20, 2018

What could Schumer’s real motivation be?

Next up, Chuck will propose a new Federal Marijuana Windfall Profits Tax, to be enforced and collected by the new Federal Department of Marijuana Revenue — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 20, 2018

Wait for it!

We're going to need a Strategic Marijuana Reserve and a Marijuana Growers Stabilization Board, & just to be safe, we better base in Westchester County, NY. — Minakowski (@clminakowski) April 20, 2018

Yes, the new $8 billion Chuck Schumer Federal Center For Marijuana Decriminalization, Regulation, Revenue Collection, and Penitentiary For Marijuana Tax Evaders — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 20, 2018

Ha! Maybe we should stop before Schumer gets any more ideas.