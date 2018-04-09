New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a big proponent of gun control, and he recently joined the #MarchForOurLives movement in slamming the NRA:

De Blasio might want to first start by having a chat with one of his aides:

LOL! Well isn’t that special:

It sure is!

From the New York Post:

Reagan Stevens, a deputy director in the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, and two young men were arrested for illegal weapons possession while sitting in a double-parked car near the scene of a Saturday night shooting in Queens, cops said.

A loaded, 9mm semi-automatic pistol with its serial number defaced was hidden in the car’s glovebox, and there was a spent shell casing on the floor near Stevens’ feet in the rear of the 2002 dark red Infiniti SUV, law enforcement sources said.

The trio’s arrest followed a burst of five gunshots that activated an NYPD “ShotSpotter” device in Jamaica at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, sources said.

Will Bill de Blasio find a way to blame that on the NRA? Stay tuned!

Bingo!

