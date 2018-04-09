New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a big proponent of gun control, and he recently joined the #MarchForOurLives movement in slamming the NRA:
"America's youth in revolt" = a movement of hope + action emerging. #MarchForOurLives defies broken NRA status quo pic.twitter.com/GHWzmGz60t
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 25, 2018
De Blasio might want to first start by having a chat with one of his aides:
De Blasio’s Criminal Justice Deputy Arrested For Having Loaded, Unmarked Handgun https://t.co/7tHtz1TGTL pic.twitter.com/GYaCO1MkOh
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2018
A de Blasio aide was arrested along with two men after a loaded gun was found in their car — double-parked, blocks away from the scene of an earlier shooting, cops said https://t.co/48kD59XA0u
— New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2018
LOL! Well isn’t that special:
Hilariously insightful look at how the gun control agenda views the very gun laws they hock to the American people: https://t.co/6jgXcoQXu8
— Just Jenn (@JennJacques) April 9, 2018
It sure is!
From the New York Post:
Reagan Stevens, a deputy director in the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, and two young men were arrested for illegal weapons possession while sitting in a double-parked car near the scene of a Saturday night shooting in Queens, cops said.
A loaded, 9mm semi-automatic pistol with its serial number defaced was hidden in the car’s glovebox, and there was a spent shell casing on the floor near Stevens’ feet in the rear of the 2002 dark red Infiniti SUV, law enforcement sources said.
The trio’s arrest followed a burst of five gunshots that activated an NYPD “ShotSpotter” device in Jamaica at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, sources said.
Will Bill de Blasio find a way to blame that on the NRA? Stay tuned!
Rules don't apply to elites.
Do as I say, not as I do. https://t.co/dGSCYuP9tC
— 🇱🇷🇵🇱Share_Share🇵🇱🇱🇷 gab.ai/sharshar (@Shar_n_Shar) April 9, 2018
The irony of this is priceless.
— Derek Vazquezz (@Z28Killr) April 8, 2018
This is how Democrats work. #Guns for the ruling elite. The serfs are on their own to defend themselves and their families. #2A #2ndAmendment #GunRights #GunControl https://t.co/43rguPGZpj
— Ministry of Tw🙏tter Goodthink violator (@Melvin_Udall_) April 8, 2018
Bingo!