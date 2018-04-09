New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a big proponent of gun control, and he recently joined the #MarchForOurLives movement in slamming the NRA:

"America's youth in revolt" = a movement of hope + action emerging. #MarchForOurLives defies broken NRA status quo pic.twitter.com/GHWzmGz60t — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 25, 2018

De Blasio might want to first start by having a chat with one of his aides:

De Blasio’s Criminal Justice Deputy Arrested For Having Loaded, Unmarked Handgun https://t.co/7tHtz1TGTL pic.twitter.com/GYaCO1MkOh — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2018

A de Blasio aide was arrested along with two men after a loaded gun was found in their car — double-parked, blocks away from the scene of an earlier shooting, cops said https://t.co/48kD59XA0u — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2018

Hilariously insightful look at how the gun control agenda views the very gun laws they hock to the American people: https://t.co/6jgXcoQXu8 — Just Jenn (@JennJacques) April 9, 2018

From the New York Post:

Reagan Stevens, a deputy director in the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, and two young men were arrested for illegal weapons possession while sitting in a double-parked car near the scene of a Saturday night shooting in Queens, cops said. A loaded, 9mm semi-automatic pistol with its serial number defaced was hidden in the car’s glovebox, and there was a spent shell casing on the floor near Stevens’ feet in the rear of the 2002 dark red Infiniti SUV, law enforcement sources said. The trio’s arrest followed a burst of five gunshots that activated an NYPD “ShotSpotter” device in Jamaica at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, sources said.

Will Bill de Blasio find a way to blame that on the NRA? Stay tuned!

Do as I say, not as I do. https://t.co/dGSCYuP9tC — 🇱🇷🇵🇱Share_Share🇵🇱🇱🇷 gab.ai/sharshar (@Shar_n_Shar) April 9, 2018

The irony of this is priceless. — Derek Vazquezz (@Z28Killr) April 8, 2018

This is how Democrats work. #Guns for the ruling elite. The serfs are on their own to defend themselves and their families. #2A #2ndAmendment #GunRights #GunControl https://t.co/43rguPGZpj — Ministry of Tw🙏tter Goodthink violator (@Melvin_Udall_) April 8, 2018

