President Trump has announced plans to deploy National Guard troops from states near the US/Mexico border in order to cut down on illegal crossings and cut down on the flow of drugs into the country.

The Governor of Oregon has issued this response to a request Trump hasn’t made:

Trending

When it comes to mobilizing National Guard troops to the US/Mexico border, the governor of Oregon might not be the first to get a call from the president anyway.

Presidents Bush and Obama also deployed National Guard troops to the border.

But the governor probably scored a few “Resistance” points, which might have been the intent of her tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpillegal immigrationMexicoNational Guardoregon