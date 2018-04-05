President Trump has announced plans to deploy National Guard troops from states near the US/Mexico border in order to cut down on illegal crossings and cut down on the flow of drugs into the country.

Trump administration says National Guard troops could head to US-Mexico border as soon as Wednesday night. https://t.co/7YlDoZWnhB — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2018

The Governor of Oregon has issued this response to a request Trump hasn’t made:

If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I’ll say no. As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 4, 2018

There’s been no outreach by the President or federal officials, and I have no intention of allowing Oregon’s guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 4, 2018

When it comes to mobilizing National Guard troops to the US/Mexico border, the governor of Oregon might not be the first to get a call from the president anyway.

He won't but thanks for letting us know that you don't care about border security. https://t.co/NPdBoFOt4l — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) April 5, 2018

But yet Obama did it… — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) April 5, 2018

Presidents Bush and Obama also deployed National Guard troops to the border.

Apparently, @OregonGovBrown doesn't know the rules. When @realDonaldTrump federalizes the National Guard, they are no longer under Kate's control. Maybe we should require a licensing exam for politicians. # https://t.co/wSGHhgqd56 — Lars Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) April 4, 2018

Pretty sure the President can federalize the National Guard (Oregon's Guard) if he chooses to. Nice try, though. — False Hero (@TheFalseHero) April 5, 2018

But the governor probably scored a few “Resistance” points, which might have been the intent of her tweets.