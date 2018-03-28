Ever since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many on the Left have cited the lack of immediate response from the deputy on duty as evidence that the “good guy with a gun” approach isn’t an effective deterrent to would-be shooters. At the same time, more “gun free zones” liberals say help ensure everyone’s safety have been called for. With that in mind, here’s the latest news about Pulse Nightclub mass murderer Omar Mateen and why he chose that location:

Prosecutors: Pulse attacker intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller, but became spooked by police and instead chose the gay club as his target. https://t.co/bzMT6LiGSR — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2018

He got “spooked”? In other words:

So, he was deterred by good guys with guns. https://t.co/Wfym69vaIG — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 28, 2018

That flies directly in the face of a couple gun-related liberal narratives (and another we’ll get to in a minute):

