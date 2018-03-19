As Twitchy told you yesterday, Rep. Trey Gowdy schooled liberals about the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe during an interview on Fox News Sunday. But Gowdy also had some choice words for Democrats who are saying President Trump isn’t taking the threat from Russia seriously enough and has emboldened Putin, and those choice words were from former President Obama as well as Hillary Clinton:

.@TGowdySC: "It wasn't @realDonaldTrump who laughed when @MittRomney said Russia was our number one geopolitical enemy and it wasn't President Trump who handed that awkward reset button to the Russians." #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/HqUuAubBmt — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2018

Just a little self-awareness reminder for the Democrats!

Naive Obama has empowered very dangerous dictators – Russia and Iran. https://t.co/HnOAT42ua3 — Ted Abram (@TedAbram1) March 18, 2018

Flashbacks:

“The 80s called”:

And “more flexibility”:

