The debate over gun control made senator and former Hillary Clinton running-mate Tim Kaine rehash the talking points about what people “need” when it comes to guns:

Who wants to tell him?

Idiotic analogy, senator:

Criminals by definition don’t obey laws, so Kaine’s response is to call for more laws. Good luck with that!

And besides, Dems like to decide what you “need” when it comes to guns, but they like to be totally hands-off on other issues:

Kaine probably still doesn’t see it, but we sure do!

Nice try, senator, but it’s a big ol’ FAIL once again.

