The debate over gun control made senator and former Hillary Clinton running-mate Tim Kaine rehash the talking points about what people “need” when it comes to guns:

Ten rounds. That's the magazine limit allowed in Kentucky while hunting deer. Yet when we call for similar limits on assault weapons used in mass shootings, we're told it violates the 2nd Amendment. Why are we valuing deer lives more than human life? — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 12, 2018

Who wants to tell him?

That, my friend, is because the 2nd amendment is not for deer hunting. https://t.co/CFLzMgEABl — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) March 14, 2018

The 2nd Amendment has zero to do with hunting. Nice try though. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) March 17, 2018

The 2nd amendment has nothing to do with hunting, ya doofus. https://t.co/NOQdpndL47 — Rachael (@Miss_Wisconsin) March 17, 2018

Idiotic analogy, senator:

Does he think there are no rules against hunting humans? https://t.co/ZqZgiXvoyG — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) March 17, 2018

Criminals by definition don’t obey laws, so Kaine’s response is to call for more laws. Good luck with that!

Let me know when the deer start shooting back and then we can talk. https://t.co/ATs2r5dHit — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) March 17, 2018

i don’t recall having read that Paul Revere announced “The Deer are coming! The Deer are coming!” https://t.co/QHaJg6MYzu — lancer (@aguyfromtx) March 17, 2018

Congratulations you failed history. https://t.co/jSiiA6fNed — Spacebunny Day (@Spacebunnyday) March 17, 2018

And besides, Dems like to decide what you “need” when it comes to guns, but they like to be totally hands-off on other issues:

40 weeks. That's the gestation allowed to be aborted in the US. Yet when we call for limits on abortion, we're told it violates the 14th Amendment. See how dumb your tweet is? https://t.co/VGqQ8VekSF — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) March 17, 2018

Kaine probably still doesn’t see it, but we sure do!

Unfortunately no he doesn't… also the Parkland shooter used 10 round magazines https://t.co/mEyZ3PCHk6 — Ranadicus (@Ranadicus) March 17, 2018

Nice try, senator, but it’s a big ol’ FAIL once again.