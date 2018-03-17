After Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, President Trump mentioned former FBI Director James Comey in a tweet:

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Comey responded this way:

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

Shorter version:

That seems to be the case:

A story so important it … can only be told in a book for profit. Pre-order now! https://t.co/xnkWYR2WFk — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 17, 2018

Remember how much liberals hated Comey after Hillary lost the election? They’re back to liking him again. But that sentiment is, as usual, subject to change.

It's like there can only be one dishonorable person at a time or something. https://t.co/5SFVRm8Eym — Mo Irish 🇮🇪 (@molratty) March 17, 2018

Says the man who has behaved dishonorably at every opportunity. — Cherie Cates (@CherieCates) March 17, 2018

At least Comey didn’t tweet a poem. #BabySteps