During one Tennessee high school’s walkout on Wednesday to protest “gun violence,” things got out of hand:

Videos taken during the National School Walkout against gun violence on Wednesday showed a chaotic scene at Antioch High School, where students jumped on a cop car, tore down an American flag and got into multiple fights, according to reports. “This was probably toward the middle of the walkout. Everything was going fine, until it started to get rowdy,” said Fares Ali, a senior at the high school, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. “There were a handful of students who just made the wrong choices.”

VIDEO: A group at Antioch High School in Nashville tore down an American Flag during the planned 17 minutes of silence at Wednesday's national school walkouts.

School's response: https://t.co/B7O89aGiyW pic.twitter.com/V1QvFkerDw — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2018

LATEST: Antioch students could face criminal charges after disruptive protest on walkout day https://t.co/WgNjlUQt4Y — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2018

So, the school tried it again yesterday:

Tenn. high school holds second protest after walkout marred by violence https://t.co/mKyI60Ez02 @washtimes — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) March 16, 2018

Antioch High School students held a peaceful protest Thursday morning after violence broke out Wednesday during what was supposed to be a protest for National Walk Out Day https://t.co/LKS2SQyl8e — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) March 15, 2018

So in other words:

They're holding a walkout to protest the violence they committed during their previous walkout. https://t.co/zw5Sue0boe — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 16, 2018

That pretty much sums it up!