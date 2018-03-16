During one Tennessee high school’s walkout on Wednesday to protest “gun violence,” things got out of hand:

Videos taken during the National School Walkout against gun violence on Wednesday showed a chaotic scene at Antioch High School, where students jumped on a cop car, tore down an American flag and got into multiple fights, according to reports.

“This was probably toward the middle of the walkout. Everything was going fine, until it started to get rowdy,” said Fares Ali, a senior at the high school, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. “There were a handful of students who just made the wrong choices.”

Trending

So, the school tried it again yesterday:

So in other words:

That pretty much sums it up!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #NationalWalkoutDayschool shootings