U.S. Representative from New York, Lee Zeldin, is amazed by the leaks coming from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee that are showing up in news reports:

Holy cow. The leaks coming from Dems on @HouseIntelComm are out of control! Witnesses come in for hours of testimony at a time & then Dems instantly leak their version of 1 question & that's that. Do rules, confidentiality & process matter at all anymore? https://t.co/NUr2CRc78G — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 8, 2018

And of course some in the media don’t seem to mind being played.

Schiff & co. leaked “white lies,” then called leak “unfair to her,” then turned around and leaked to gullible press again. https://t.co/R30lIoxNzo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 8, 2018

Reporters and news organizations are supposed to provide consumers with perspective on things like ulterior, partisan motives and missing context, particularly when using anonymous sources. These leftist hacks are just Democrat leaker stenographers. https://t.co/HAamhjrPtB — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) March 8, 2018

It’s just amazing.

Why even hold closed hearings? Dems on committee will leak every detail to their favorite reporters. Same goes w/ Mueller probe. U can bet everything u say to special counsel will find its way into NYT, WaPo. No wonder ppl don't want to comply w/ subpoenashttps://t.co/Kd6t34L8c6 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 8, 2018

Looking at you, Adam Schiff and media allies! https://t.co/NEqTbHkR5o — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 8, 2018

Yeah this is pretty egregious. https://t.co/19DJhphEwI — SarahLee (@sarailola) March 8, 2018

***

