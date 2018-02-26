Hillary Clinton’s newest scapegoat was born here:

One thing I've long wanted to find, but haven't, is exactly the difference in Facebook ad CPMs paid by the Trump campaign versus the Hillary campaign. If anyone knows, DMs are open. https://t.co/iw8Kjj3rBu — Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) February 24, 2018

I bet we were 100x to 200x her. We had CPMs that were pennies in some cases. This is why @realDonaldTrump was a perfect candidate for FaceBook. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 24, 2018

I can’t believe this tweet isn’t going viral. Do people not really care that Facebook may have systematically charged the Clinton campaign an order of magnitude or two more than it was charging Trump to reach American voters? (Which is not allowed in other mediums by law.) https://t.co/S2OgxfgcGq — Kim-Mai Cutler (@kimmaicutler) February 25, 2018

And magically, Clinton found yet another election loss scapegoat:

We should all care about how social media platforms play a part in our democratic process. Because unless it’s addressed it will happen again. The midterms are in 8 months. We owe it to our democracy to get this right, and fast. https://t.co/aM3pRrZW4J — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 27, 2018

So before the election, Clinton was mocking Trump by saying questioning election results “threatens democracy,” and after the election she helped spread the “Russia/Trump collusion” narrative. But now we’ve reached the “Facebook collusion” point of the excuse parade?

Apparently, Facebook's method of calculating CPM charges is the reason Hillary didn't campaign in Wisconsin. https://t.co/04vewAbG6s — Dodd (@Amuk3) February 27, 2018

Don't look now .. I think @HillaryClinton is sending a message to @Twitter to ban all Conservatives before November… https://t.co/5VYSgzaMFF — Alice 'Q' Public (@pshark47) February 27, 2018

Never stop reaching for an excuse, Hillary! But what difference, at this point, does it really make?