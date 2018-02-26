Hillary Clinton’s newest scapegoat was born here:

And magically, Clinton found yet another election loss scapegoat:

So before the election, Clinton was mocking Trump by saying questioning election results “threatens democracy,” and after the election she helped spread the “Russia/Trump collusion” narrative. But now we’ve reached the “Facebook collusion” point of the excuse parade?

Never stop reaching for an excuse, Hillary! But what difference, at this point, does it really make?

