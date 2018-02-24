Seventeen people were killed at a Parkland, Florida high school after a madman opened fire. The police and FBI failed to respond to numerous prior red flags about the shooter and during his rampage responding officers reportedly waited outside for several minutes. What should one of the next steps be to prevent horrors like that from occurring again? Picketing at FedEx offices! Wait, what…

Many on the Left are responding to the shooting by threatening a boycott of companies who provide discounts to NRA members unless they end their affiliation with the gun rights organization. Many companies have already caved to the demand. Out-of-whack priorities have been spotted:

Well when you put it that way the Left’s reaction almost sounds stupid, pointless and ineffective! *Eye roll*

They just don’t get it.

