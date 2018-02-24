Seventeen people were killed at a Parkland, Florida high school after a madman opened fire. The police and FBI failed to respond to numerous prior red flags about the shooter and during his rampage responding officers reportedly waited outside for several minutes. What should one of the next steps be to prevent horrors like that from occurring again? Picketing at FedEx offices! Wait, what…

What would you guys think about going to local @FedEx stores with signs asking them to break ties with @nra? Go with your friends, take pics, post them on social and get others to do the same. We really need to show them that their customers want them to drop the gun lobby! https://t.co/tKjH18HGVE — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2018

Many on the Left are responding to the shooting by threatening a boycott of companies who provide discounts to NRA members unless they end their affiliation with the gun rights organization. Many companies have already caved to the demand. Out-of-whack priorities have been spotted:

Now we’re blaming Fed Ex for school shootings. Run with this guys. https://t.co/kI7Ymcfzyw — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2018

Well when you put it that way the Left’s reaction almost sounds stupid, pointless and ineffective! *Eye roll*

“How did we ever lose the working class vote?” – people who think going to Fed Ex stores and harassing workers just doing their jobs is the smart political play https://t.co/Hjo1cuUqul — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2018

Brilliant move. “Go to FedEx stores and harass the employees!” https://t.co/dG5kRofZOe — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 24, 2018

People at FedEx are just trying to work for a living. https://t.co/gc6zMyGqcL — Dan (@danieltobin) February 24, 2018

The left just can't operate without a boogeyman to target. https://t.co/aHLtAuUFLd — Holden (@Holden114) February 24, 2018

If you harass any FedEx employees you should be jailed. You are ruining someone’s lively hood so you could be a Social Justic Warrior. FU! https://t.co/3vkGpwBTLM — Sahil Desai #BothPartiesSuck (@SahilcdesaiC) February 24, 2018

Witch hunt alert! They did this in NC over #HB2. Hacktivists were going door to door to private businesses and demanding to know where they stood on it in a name and shame campaign. Despicable lynch mobs who care about nothing more than virtue signalling & silencing dissent. https://t.co/MyeMBzH1oe — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) February 24, 2018

I think this is a wonderful idea. For the midterms. To help the GOP win. https://t.co/VfwD6DWr9W — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 24, 2018

They just don’t get it.

