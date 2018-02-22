Former spokesman for retired Sen. Harry Reid, Adam Jentleson, found a gun control argument false choice so nice that he asked it twice:

That’s not an own goal, it’s an image that millions upon millions of law-abiding gun-owners will see and rightly react against. Those are cheers for the revocation of a civil liberty that’s essential to our constitutional republic. https://t.co/8uErGRDCd6 — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 22, 2018

Is your right to own an AR-15 more important than a child’s right to go to school without being murdered? https://t.co/sS1ZBMQ7MR — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) February 22, 2018

Wait, what? REALLY!? Yes, really. Take two:

What a profoundly ridiculous argument demonstrating an even more profound ignorance of the nature of rights or the subject at hand. ffs man. https://t.co/JmQWSbNRQz — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2018

Or you could just answer the question. Is your right to own an AR-15 more important than a child’s right to go to school without being murdered? https://t.co/dM5LRnyv8g — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) February 22, 2018

The question was no less ridiculous the second time.

Good to know that a Harry Reid flak got a new job slaying straw men. https://t.co/mxvxpOzsYx — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 22, 2018

That should keep him gainfully employed this year.

That isn't a question.

The two are not connected.

As the Left has repeatedly argued, there is no 'right' to life.

Murder is already illegal.

The 2nd Amendment recognizes the right to bear arms. Rights do not outweigh each other. They exist independently. Its a ridiculous point. https://t.co/P7mbPdMCWq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2018

Harry Reid would be proud of this disgusting smear. https://t.co/UPiwyPRVw1 — BT (@back_ttys) February 22, 2018

Is your right to get an abortion more important than the child being murdered? https://t.co/fsBCisbf2Z — Evil Red Kid (@_SOURKIDZ_) February 22, 2018

Your premise is that eliminating one will fix the other. That is a false premise https://t.co/mo0PNh7yOh — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) February 22, 2018

Do these idiots not understand the False Choice fallacy they're pushing here? It's like they're all thinking with the same one brain. https://t.co/L0cyJe34bB — The Terminal D (@fwoodbridge) February 22, 2018

Does your First Amendment right give you the freedom to tweet bullshit like this? Yes, yes it does. https://t.co/jLRSto8w0P — BrendaLee (@whitewinery) February 22, 2018

"We need to have a reasonable discussion!" Also them – https://t.co/Hb1QSJxxTl — Robb Allen (blue check pending) (@ItsRobbAllen) February 22, 2018

Glad to see this "national conversation" taking an adult turn. https://t.co/NHaUpxTtNj — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) February 22, 2018

Somewhere it is, but not on the Dem side of the aisle.